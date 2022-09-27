The best teams for FIFA 23 Career mode

When you start Career mode as a manager in FIFA 23, you’ve got a big decision to make. Do you create your own team? Do you choose your own favourite team? Or do you choose the best team? And if you do choose the best team, what does “best” mean anyway? Best overall? Richest? Highest potential? All of these are important factors when choosing your Career mode team, so we’ve put together this list of the best teams, no matter exactly what you mean by “best”.

The best Career mode team overall

Screenshot by Gamepur

Manchester City

Overall Rating: 85

Manchester City used to skulk in the shadow of their more prestigious local rivals Manchester United, but since Sheikh Mansour bought the club in 2008, money has poured in and Man City have become a force to be reckoned with.

The Career mode team with the highest transfer budget

Screenshot by Gamepur

Manchester City

Transfer Budget: £233,750,920

One of the most fun aspects of managing a team in Career mode is exploring the transfer market and buying new players, so the team with the highest transfer budget might be the best team to choose. You might have a hard time improving an already stellar squad though.

The Career mode team with the best Attack

Screenshot by Gamepur

FC Bayern München

Attack Rating: 89

While solid defending is extremely important in ensuring a successful season, no one would deny that creating and scoring goals is the fun part of playing FIFA 23, and Bayern Munich are the absolute best team in the game for doing just that.

The Career mode team with the best Midfield

Screenshot by Gamepur

Real Madrid CF

Attack Rating: 87

If you want to control the game, passing the ball around efficiently, keeping possession, frustrating the opposition, then there’s no better team than Real Madrid. Who needs potential when you’ve got veterans like Kroos, Modrić, and Casemiro at the heart of your team?

The Career mode team with the best Defence

Screenshot by Gamepur

Manchester City

Attack Rating: 86

Whether you want overall quality, budget, or defence, then Manchester City should be your first choice. Not only do Laporte, Rúben Dias, and Ederson form a brick wall in front of goal, Walker and João Cancelo are lethal in providing attacking support on the flanks.

The Career mode team with the highest Potential

Screenshot by Gamepur

VfB Stuttgart

Managing a Career mode team is a marathon, not a sprint, and while choosing a killer team from the start, spending loads of money, and winning everything might be fun for a season or two, it might not provide much long-term satisfaction. If you want to see young talent develop into stars, then VfB Stuttgart is your best choice. They have the youngest squad in the big five European leagues. Give them five seasons or so, and they could be threatening for the Bundesliga title.