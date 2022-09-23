The best way to farm Plorts in Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher 2 allows players the chance to collect, breed, and nurture little creatures called Slimes that can be found all across Rainbow Island. Slimes are only satisfied when fed and they each have their own set of foods that they can eat. When Slimes eat food, they produce a byproduct called Plorts that can then be repurposed in the Refinery to manufacture Slime Science technology or sold at the Plort Market for a profit.

As such, farming as many Plorts as possible is every good Slime Rancher’s goal. There are a couple of steps that players should take before they can maximize their Plort output. This will take some time and will require exploration throughout Rainbow Island, gathering resources and Slimes, and building the infrastructure for your Slime Farm.

Related: How to unlock the Jetpack in Slime Rancher 2

What is needed to start farming Plorts?

Before you can really start farming Plorts super quick, Ranchers just getting on their feet will want to make enough Newbucks to purchase and upgrade a couple of Slime Corrals. Here are the upgrades you will want to focus on first:

Corral (250 Newbucks) – The basic Slime Corral without any upgrades.

(250 Newbucks) – The basic Slime Corral without any upgrades. Plort Collector (500 Newbucks) – Automatically collects any Plorts laying on the ground inside the Slime Corral.

(500 Newbucks) – Automatically collects any Plorts laying on the ground inside the Slime Corral. Auto-Feeder (500 Newbucks) – Automatically feeds Slimes within the Slime Corral at set times with stocked-up food.

(500 Newbucks) – Automatically feeds Slimes within the Slime Corral at set times with stocked-up food. High Walls (260 Newbucks) – Having higher walls helps to prevent Slimes from escaping and potentially creating Tarr Slimes.

(260 Newbucks) – Having higher walls helps to prevent Slimes from escaping and potentially creating Tarr Slimes. Air Net (425 Newbucks) – Prevents flying or hopping Slimes from escaping the Slime Corral and reduces the risk of Tarr Slimes.

How to maximize Plort output

After upgrading a couple of Slime Corrals, players should breed two types of Slimes together to make a Hybrid Slime that produces two Plorts per feeding instead of one. To do this, players will need to feed a Slime of one typing, such as a Pink Slime, another Slime’s Plort, such as a Rock Slime Plort. This will create a Pink Rock Slime that will produce one Pink and one Rock Slime Plort every time it is fed.

The last step for maximizing Plort output is to feed these Hybrid Slimes one of their favorite foods. Hybrid Slimes will have two favorite foods for their respective typings, and feeding them one of these tasty meals will double their overall Plort output. This should elicit a grand total of four Slime Plorts, which will make a big difference at the Plort Market.