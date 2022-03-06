The best way to grind experience in Triangle Strategy

Like in any RPG, a lot of your time in Triangle Strategy will be spent grinding. Simply doing the main scenario battles won’t be enough to keep your units at a high level. However, there aren’t ways to find optional skirmishes on the map like other tactical RPGs, which might leave you wondering where you’ll be grinding experience. Luckily, you won’t have to go too far out of your way.

Select your Encampment from the main menu. While you’re here you can access various facilities, like the Blacksmith and Sundry Shop. Believe it or not, this friendly homebase is where you’ll be grinding for experience.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head over to the right after spawning into the Encampment and speak to the Spirited Barkeep at the Tavern. Talking to them will give you the option to choose Mental Mock Battles. These are imaginary battle scenarios that take you to various maps and put you in unique combat situations.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll unlock more Mental Mock Battles throughout your journey. An early example puts you back at Wolffort Harbor from the start of the game in the middle of two groups of enemies. This not only helps you learn how to overcome pincer maneuvers but also helps you grind. The battles might be imaginary, but the experience your units gain isn’t. These Mental Mock Battles show you a recommended level requirement as well, so you’ll know if it’s wise to tackle that particular battle.

What’s crucial to remember in Triangle Strategy is that only your active units gain experience points, and to do so, they must perform actions in combat; if you put a low-leveled unit in a high-leveled Mental Mock Battle and have them stand around, they won’t gain anything once the battle is over. Mental Mock Battles are a great way to level up units you frequently use and an even better way to ensure that rarely-used units are leveled appropriately as well.