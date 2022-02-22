How to promote classes in Triangle Strategy

Triangle Strategy features a class system where party members can promote into stronger units by obtaining certain items. A character cannot change classes freely in the same vein as Final Fantasy Tactics, but are assigned one class in which they can move up as they reach a certain level and as the game progresses. Promotion is done in one area of the game, the tavern.

In chapter 3, the sundry shop will appear in the tavern. You can go to the tavern in between or even right before each battle by pressing the X button and clicking on the tavern. There, an old-looking man with a cane will give you access to the sundry shop and give you an option to promote a class.

To promote to each character’s next class, you’ll need to be level ten, and have an item called a medal of bravery. Medals will be obtained after completing specific chapters, and they will also be available to buy from the sundry shop using kudos. Kudos are given to the player for utilizing strategic moves on the battlefield, such as attacking enemies from a higher vantage point, from behind, or hitting multiple enemies at once with magic. Kudos begin to accumulate fast when you learn how to abuse the enemy and use the terrain to your benefit.

Screenshot provided by Gamepur

Promoting allows characters to gain new attacks and passive abilities, along with an upgrade in stats. All of your starting party starts out as their first class, or rather their recruit class. Erador, for example, starts as the shieldbearer recruit class. If given a medal of bravery, he will be promoted to the guardian class and learn Physical Counter & On the Attack. Promoting also provides the character with a larger turn point pool, which allows them to store more TP.

It should also be noted that promotion classes and upgrading a character’s weapon are not the same thing and are two different processes.