Tera Shards in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be what you focus on when you reach the game’s endgame. You will want to build your team and modify their respective Tera types to fit your composition, giving you a chance to highlight the best features of your Pokémon. Changing a Pokémon’s Tera type takes a lot of time, though. Here’s what you need to know about the best way to grind Tera Shards in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The best way to get Tera Shards quickly in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It all comes down to finishing the game and reaching the end. The credits will roll when you complete Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but everything is not over yet. Instead, the next thing you need to do is work your way through to conduct rematches against the various Gym Leaders in Paldea, and fight against them at higher levels. They’re going to be using much stronger Pokémon for you to fight against, retesting your current team to see how well you beat them after you’ve become a Champion of Paldea.

When you reach the end of this final arc and complete the last tournament, five-star Tera raids will become available for you. These are some of the toughest battles you can complete, and you’ll want to work with other online players to finish them. Jacq will go out of his way to contact you and ask you to complete them. You’ll need to finish a handful before Jacq contacts you again. Once he does, six-star Tera raids will unlock, marking these as the toughest raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Although the six-star Tera raids are among the toughest challenges for you to complete. You’ll want a full team of players working together to complete them, but they yield the best opportunities for you to earn Tera Shards. When you reach the end of the game, this will be your primary source of them, and working alongside other players online can yield the most results.