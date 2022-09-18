The best weapons in Tower of Fantasy – weapon tier list

Tower of Fantasy has a huge collection of weaponry. Choosing between them can be daunting since there is much to consider. Remember that all types of weapons have their respective simulacra with them, but in this guide, we will only be covering the weapons. Here is the best weapons tier list in Tower of Fantasy from best to worst.

Best weapons tier list in Tower of Fantasy

In Tower of Fantasy, weapons come in three different rarities, and usually, the rarer a weapon is, the better it is. In this tier list, we will divide the weapons into five tiers; S, A, B, C, and D. Currently, there are 21 weapons available in the game, and here is the tier list of them all.

Tiers Weapon(s) S Venus, Thunderblades, Scythe of the Crow, and Guren Blade A Absolute Zero, Balmung, Chakram of the Seas, Dual EM Stars, Icewind Arrow, Molten Shield V2, Negating Cube, and Rosy Edge B Pummeler and The Terminator C Nightingale’s Feather, Staff of Scars, Thunderous Halberd, and Combat Blade D Composite Bow, EM Blade, and Frosted Spear Tower of Fantasy Weapons Tier list

Tower of Fantasy weapons guide

It would help to keep certain aspects in mind when choosing weapons in Tower of Fantasy. Here is a quick list explaining all the important aspects of the weapons to help you choose the right one.

CS: This refers to the strength of a weapon. The higher the CS rate is, the better a weapon is; it will deal more damage and finish opponents quicker.

This refers to the strength of a weapon. The higher the CS rate is, the better a weapon is; it will deal more damage and finish opponents quicker. Roles : All weapons have one of the three roles in Tower of Fantasy: Defence, Attack, or Support. By utilizing different weapons’ roles, you can activate bonuses.

: All weapons have one of the three roles in Tower of Fantasy: Defence, Attack, or Support. By utilizing different weapons’ roles, you can activate bonuses. Element: There are four different elements in Tower of Fantasy, and certain enemies are weak against certain elements.

There are four different elements in Tower of Fantasy, and certain enemies are weak against certain elements. Charge and Discharge: All weapons recharge at a certain speed to reach the 1,000 charge points to discharge and use the special skill.

In the top tier, S, the weapons are perfect in all the above aspects. In A and B tiers, the weapons are deadly but not at the level of S-tier weapons. All the remaining tiers are average weapons that you should only use when you don’t have better options available.