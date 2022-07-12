Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course has sold 1 million copies faster than the original game

It might have taken several years for Cuphead’s DLC to finally arrive, but the long-awaited The Delicious Last Course has been a big success. One of its new encounters made our list of the best boss fights in Cuphead, and being able to unlock Miss Chalice as a playable character throughout the entire base game is a real treat too. It’s been good for both players and developer Studio MDHR alike: The Delicious Last Course has sold a sweet one million copies already.

As of the time of this writing, the expansion hasn’t even been out for two full weeks. This means it crossed the one-million mark much faster than the original Cuphead. “We are just beside ourselves with joy and appreciation,” executive producer Maja Moldenhauer remarked in a blog post. “These words certainly do not encompass how grateful we are, but to the amazing Cuphead players worldwide we say nonetheless: thank you from the bottom of our hearts.” Cuphead and The Delicious Last Course were both big labors of love for Studio MDHR, and that work certainly paid off.

Part of what made it pay off so much quicker this time around was the sheer availability of Cuphead. Initially, the game released as an Xbox console exclusive and on PC via Steam in 2017. It came to Nintendo Switch in 2019, then to PlayStation consoles in 2020. Given those staggered release dates, it’s no wonder that The Delicious Last Course sold a million faster, since the audience is no longer divided.

