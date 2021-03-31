The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 27 (March 31)

It’s time for a new Team of the Week in Football Ultimate Team. Last week, several big names, including Karim Benzema and Napoli’s Dries Mertens, made the list. This past week has been dominated by international friendlies and qualifying games, but despite that, some big names lead the charge for Week 27. With that said, let’s go over the Team of the Week for March 31.

The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 27

Starters

ST: Arsenal ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (93 OVR)

Arsenal ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (93 OVR) LF: Bayer Munich LW Alphonso Davies (84 OVR)

Bayer Munich LW Alphonso Davies (84 OVR) RF: FC Barcelona RW Ousmane Dembele (86 OVR)

FC Barcelona RW Ousmane Dembele (86 OVR) LM: Liverpool CAM Xherdan Shaqiri (84 OVR)

Liverpool CAM Xherdan Shaqiri (84 OVR) RM: Ajax CAM Mohammed Kudus (84 OVR)

Ajax CAM Mohammed Kudus (84 OVR) LCM: Bayern Munich CDM Joshua Kimmich (92 OVR)

Bayern Munich CDM Joshua Kimmich (92 OVR) RCM: West Ham CM Tomas Soucek (87 OVR)

West Ham CM Tomas Soucek (87 OVR) LCB: Leicester City CB Caglar Soyuncu (85 OVR)

Leicester City CB Caglar Soyuncu (85 OVR) MCB: Piemonte Calcio CB Giorgio Chellini (89 OVR)

Piemonte Calcio CB Giorgio Chellini (89 OVR) RCB: CSKA Moskva RB Maria Figueria Fernandes (83 OVR)

CSKA Moskva RB Maria Figueria Fernandes (83 OVR) GK: Newcastle United GK Martin Dubravka (84 OVR)

Reserves

Spurs RB Serge Aurier (83 OVR)

LOSC Lillie Burak Yilmaz (82 OVR)

Crystal Palace GK Wayne Hennessey (81 OVR)

RCD Espanyol CDM Sergi Moll (81 OVR)

AS Monaco CAM Stevan Jovetic (81 OVR)

Norwich City ST Teemu Pukki (81 OVR)

Peterborough United ST Jonson Clarke-Harris (81 OVR)

Substitutes

Sampdoria LW Mikkel Damsgaard (79 OVR)

LA Galaxy CM Sebastian Lletget (78 OVR)

Melbourne City LM Craig Noone (76 OVR)

Dynamo Kiev LM Gerson Rodrigues (76 OVR)

VfB Stuttgart ST Sasa Kalajdzic (75 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be live in packs until April 7.

