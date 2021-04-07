The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 28 (April 7)

It’s Wednesday, and that means a brand new FIFA 21 Team of the Week. This week’s Team of the Week might look a bit lacking as compared to the one that went live on March 31, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t any starpower to be found. So, who made the Team of the Week to start off the month of April? Let’s go over who made the list.

The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 28

This week’s Team of the Week features no cards that are 90 OVR or higher. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t any starpower. This week’s Team of the Week is highlighted by Liverpool star Fabinho, as well as RC Celta striker Iago Aspas.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for April 7:

Starters

ST: Southampton ST Danny Ings (85 OVR)

Southampton ST Danny Ings (85 OVR) LW: Atalanta ST Luis Muriel (86 OVR)

Atalanta ST Luis Muriel (86 OVR) RW: RC Celta ST Iago Aspas (88 OVR)

RC Celta ST Iago Aspas (88 OVR) LM: Napoli LM Lorenzo Insigne (89 OVR)

Napoli LM Lorenzo Insigne (89 OVR) RM: Frankfurt LM Filip Kostic (86 OVR)

Frankfurt LM Filip Kostic (86 OVR) LCM: Liverpool CDM Fabinho (88 OVR)

Liverpool CDM Fabinho (88 OVR) RCM: West Ham CAM Jesse Lingard (84 OVR)

West Ham CAM Jesse Lingard (84 OVR) LCB: Sevilla FC LB Marcos Acuna (85 OVR)

Sevilla FC LB Marcos Acuna (85 OVR) MCB: Manchester City LB Benjamin Mendy (86 OVR)

Manchester City LB Benjamin Mendy (86 OVR) RCB: Bayern Munich RB Benjamin Pavard (84 OVR)

Bayern Munich RB Benjamin Pavard (84 OVR) GK: SC Braga GK Matheus (84 OVR)

Reserves

M’gladbach LM Marcus Thuram (83 OVR)

Sheffield Wed LWB Adam Reach (82 OVR)

OGC Nice ST Kasper Dolberg (82 OVR)

LOSC ST Jonathan Ikone (82 OVR)

Bielefeld GK Stefan Ortega (81 OVR)

West Brom LM Matheus Pereira (81 OVR)

RB Salszburg ST Patson Daka (81 OVR)

Substitutes

Hamburger SB CAM Aaron Hunt (79 OVR)

SK Rapid Wien CAM Taxiarchis Fountas (79 OVR)

Sparta Praha CDM Ladislav Krejci (76 OVR)

Brescia CM Emanuele Ndoj (76 OVR)

UD Las Palmas RM Roberto Rober (76 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be live in packs until April 14.