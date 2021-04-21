The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 30 (April 21)

Week 30 of the FIFA 21 Team of the Week officially arrived on April 21. Last week’s Team of the Week featured several Premier League stars, including Alexandre Lacazette and Paul Pogba, but might have seemed a bit underwhelming given the number of 90+ players available. This week’s TOTW also features one 90+ player, with the biggest name being Real Madrid’s man in the net.

The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 30

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois received the highest-rated card from this week’s Team of the Week. The Belgian netminder received a 91 OVR card on April 21, a +2 from his base card that went live back in October.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for April 21:

Starters

ST: Lazio ST Ciro Immobile (89 OVR)

Lazio ST Ciro Immobile (89 OVR) LF: BSC Young Boys ST Jean-Pierre Nsame (86 OVR)

BSC Young Boys ST Jean-Pierre Nsame (86 OVR) RF: AS Monaco RF Kevin Volland (87 OVR)

AS Monaco RF Kevin Volland (87 OVR) LM: Manchester United RM Mason Greenwood (84 OVR)

Manchester United RM Mason Greenwood (84 OVR) RM: Sassuolo RM Domenico Berardi (85 OVR)

Sassuolo RM Domenico Berardi (85 OVR) LCM: Everton LM Gylfi Sigurdsson (86 OVR)

Everton LM Gylfi Sigurdsson (86 OVR) RCM: Inter Milan CM Christian Eriksen (88 OVR)

Inter Milan CM Christian Eriksen (88 OVR) LCB: SC Frieburh LWB Christian Gunter (84 OVR)

SC Frieburh LWB Christian Gunter (84 OVR) MCB: AC Milan CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)

AC Milan CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR) RCB: M’gladbach CB Matthias Ginter (86 OVR)

M’gladbach CB Matthias Ginter (86 OVR) GK: Real Madrid GK Thibaut Courtois (91 OVR)

Reserves

KAA Gent ST Roman Yaremchuk (86 OVR)

Lyon CAM Lucas Paqueta (84 OVR)

Melbourne City ST Jamie Maclaren (82 OVR)

LA Galaxy ST Javier Hernandez (82 OVR)

KAS Eupen ST Smail Prevljak (82 OVR)

Montpellier GK Jonas Omlin (81 OVR)

Union Berlin RWB Christopher Trimmel (81 OVR)

Substitutes

Lincoln City CAM Brennan Johnson (77 OVR)

Oxford United RB Sam Long (74 OVR)

Rakow Czestochowa LF Marcin Cebula (74 OVR)

Ostersunds FK ST Blair Turgott (72 OVR)

Morecambe LW Carlos Mendes Gomes (69 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be live in packs until April 28.