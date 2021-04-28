The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 31 (April 28)
A French-dominated Team of the Week.
In the midst of the Team of the Season promo, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released the 31st Team of the Week of the year on April 28. This week’s squad features a number of interesting names, plus one of the best attackers in the LaLiga. So, who made the squad for April 28? Let’s take a look.
The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 30
Once again, the LaLiga has the highest rated card of the Team of the Week. A week after Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois headlined the TOTW, FC Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann (90 OVR) received a +3 OVR boost from his base card that launched in October.
Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for April 28:
Starters
- ST: LOSC ST Burkas Yilmaz (84 OVR)
- LF: FC Barcelona ST Antoine Griezmann (90 OVR)
- RF: Atalanta RF Ruslan Malinkovakyi (84 OVR)
- LM: OGC Nice CM Alexis Claude-Maurice (84 OVR)
- RM: Udinese CM Rodrigo de Paul (86 OVR)
- LCM: Ajax CAM Davy Klaasen (84 OVR)
- RCM: Shanghai SIPG LF Oscar (85 OVR)
- LCB: Piemonte Calcio LB Alex Sandro (86 OVR)
- MCB: PSG CB Presnel Kimpembe (87 OVR)
- RCB: 1. FSV Mainz 05 CB Moussa Niakhate (84 OVR)
- GK: Newcastle United GK Martin Dubravka (86 OVR)
Reserves
- OM ST Dimitri Payet (84 OVR)
- Dynamo Kyiv RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR)
- Leicester City CB Jonny Evans (83 OVR)
- Burnley ST Chris Wood (82 OVR)
- M’gladbach ST Breel Embolo (82 OVR)
- 1. FC Koln CM Jonas Hector (81 OVR)
- Real Betis GK Claudio Bravo (81 OVR)
Substitutes
- FC Midtjylland CAM Evander (80 OVR)
- RCD Espanyol LM Javier Puado (79 OVR)
- Blackburn ST Adam Armstrong (79 OVR)
- Talleres RW Michael Santos (78 OVR)
- MK Dons ST Will Grigg (75 OVR)
This Team of the Week will be live in packs until April 28.