The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 34 (May 19)

The 2020-21 football season in Europe is drawing closer to an end, but there’s still a few upgraded FUT cards that need to be handed out. On May 19, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released the 34th Team of the Week for this year’s game. Last week, Liverpool goalkeeper and sometimes-prolific scorer Alisson Becker headlined the Team of the Week. This time around, yet another Premier League star headlines the TOTW.

The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 34

Liverpool back Trent Alexander-Arnold received the highest-rated card in this week’s TOTW. The English back now has an 89 OVR TOTW card in FUT, a +2 OVR upgrade from the base card that went live in October.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for May 19:

Starters

ST: Inter Miami ST Gonzalo Higuain (85 OVR)

Inter Miami ST Gonzalo Higuain (85 OVR) LW: OM ST Arkadiusz Milik (84 OVR)

OM ST Arkadiusz Milik (84 OVR) RW: Strasbourg ST Ludovic Ajorque (87 OVR)

Strasbourg ST Ludovic Ajorque (87 OVR) LM: BSC Young Boys RM Christian Fassnacht (84 OVR)

BSC Young Boys RM Christian Fassnacht (84 OVR) RM: FC Barcelona RM Ousmane Dembele (86 OVR)

FC Barcelona RM Ousmane Dembele (86 OVR) LCM: Tottenham Hotspur CDM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (85 OVR)

Tottenham Hotspur CDM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (85 OVR) RCM: Valencia CF CM Carlos Soler (86 OVR)

Valencia CF CM Carlos Soler (86 OVR) LCB: Real Madrid CB Nacho Fernandez (83 OVR)

Real Madrid CB Nacho Fernandez (83 OVR) MCB: Hertha Berlin CB Dedryck Boyata (84 OVR)

Hertha Berlin CB Dedryck Boyata (84 OVR) RCB: Liverpool RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (89 OVR)

Liverpool RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (89 OVR) GK: Piemonte Calcio GK Gianluigi Buffon (84 OVR)

Reserves

Olympiacos CFP GK Jose Sa (82 OVR)

Sparta Praha RM Moberg Karlsson (82 OVR)

SC Freiburg ST LM Vincenzo Grifo (82 OVR)

SV Darmstadt 98 ST Serdar Dursun (82 OVR)

AZ LB Owen Wijndal (81 OVR)

Villarreal CF ST Carlos Bacca (81 OVR)

Dinamo Zagreb ST Mario Gavranovic (81 OVR)

Substitutes

(Hero) Besiktas RM Rachid Ghezzal (79 OVR)

Willem II ST Vangelis Pavlidis (78 OVR)

Kashima Antlers ST Shoma Doi (78 OVR)

Molde FK ST Ohi Omoijuanfo (78 OVR)

Toulouse FC ST Rhys Healey (74 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be live in packs until May 26.