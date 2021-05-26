The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 35 (May 26)

The major European football leagues concluded their seasons this past weekend, and now it’s time to honor the top performers from that final week. On May 26, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released the 35th Team of the Week for this year’s game. It’s a star-studded one, so let’s go over which players made the Team of the Week for May 26.

The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 35

Two 90+ OVR cards are available this week: one for Liverpool winger Salif Mane, and the other is a 90 OVR Hero item of Atletico de Madrid striker Luis Suarez.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for May 26:

Starters

ST: (Hero) Atletico de Madrid ST Luis Suarez (90 OVR)

(Hero) Atletico de Madrid ST Luis Suarez (90 OVR) LW: Liverpool LW Salif Mane (92 OVR)

Liverpool LW Salif Mane (92 OVR) RW: Piemonte Calcio ST Alvaro Morata (87 OVR)

Piemonte Calcio ST Alvaro Morata (87 OVR) LM: Bayern Munich LM Serge Gnabry (88 OVR)

Bayern Munich LM Serge Gnabry (88 OVR) RM: Arsenal RM Pepe (87 OVR)

Arsenal RM Pepe (87 OVR) LCM: M’gladbach CAM Lars Stindl (85 OVR)

M’gladbach CAM Lars Stindl (85 OVR) RCM: Real Madrid CM Luka Modric (88 OVR)

Real Madrid CM Luka Modric (88 OVR) LCB: Real Betis CB Victor Ruiz (81 OVR)

Real Betis CB Victor Ruiz (81 OVR) MCB: AS Monaco CB Guillermo Maripan (84 OVR)

AS Monaco CB Guillermo Maripan (84 OVR) RCB: AC Milan CB Simon Kjaer (85 OVR)

AC Milan CB Simon Kjaer (85 OVR) GK: Valencia CF GK Jasper Cillessen (84 OVR)

Reserves

(Hero) LOSC ST Jonathan David (84 OVR)

Columbus Crew SC CAM Lucas Zelarayan (84 OVR)

West Ham LM Pablo Fornals (82 OVR)

Club Brugge CM Hans Vanaken (82 OVR)

1. FC Koln CB Sebastiaan Bornauw (81 OVR)

RB Salzburg ST Karim Adeyemi (81 OVR)

Brondby IF GK Marvin Schwabe (76 OVR)

Substitutes

Rosenborg BK CM Kristoffer Zachariassen (78 OVR)

(Hero) Elche CF ST Lucas Boye (77 OVR)

(Hero) Greuther Furth CM Julian Green (76 OVR)

KRC Genk CAM Kristian Thorstvedt (76 OVR)

Bohemian FC ST Georgie Kelly (67 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be live in packs until June 2.