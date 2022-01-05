The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 16 (January 5)

The calendar has flipped into 2022, and it’s now time to take a look at the first Team of the Week for the new year. On January 5, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the 16th Team of the Week of FIFA 22. This week will be light on several of the major leagues thanks to shutdowns, but a few big-name footballers from other associations continued to roll over the holiday week. So, which players made the cut for Week 16? Let’s take a look.

The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 16

The marquee name for this week’s Team of the Week is Chelsea star N’Golo Kante. The midfielder now has a 92 OVR Team of the Week card in FUT. Week 16 also features several Premier League players who scored game-winning goals over the past week, including:

Tottenham Hotspur CB Davinson Sanchez

Manchester City LW Phil Foden

RC Celta ST Iago Aspas

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for January 5:

Starters

ST: ST Iago Aspas (87 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (87 OVR) LW: LW Phil Foden (87 OVR)

LW Phil Foden (87 OVR) RW: ST Angel Correa (85 OVR)

ST Angel Correa (85 OVR) LM: LM Adnan Januzaj (84 OVR)

LM Adnan Januzaj (84 OVR) RM: CM Ever Banega (84 OVR)

CM Ever Banega (84 OVR) LCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) RCM: CDM N’Golo Kante (92 OVR)

CDM N’Golo Kante (92 OVR) LCB : CB Pau Torres (84 OVR)

: CB Pau Torres (84 OVR) MCB: CB Davinson Sanchez (84 OVR)

CB Davinson Sanchez (84 OVR) RCB: CB Gerard Pique (86 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (86 OVR) GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (86 OVR)

Reserves

RM Jarrod Bowen (82 OVR)

ST Paulinho (82 OVR)

GK Fraser Forster (81 OVR)

RWB Stuart Dallas (81 OVR)

CM Aaron Mooy (81 OVR)

LM Alexis Mac Allister (81 OVR)

ST Enes Unal (81 OVR)

Substitutes

LM Craig Goodwin (79 OVR)

ST Sancet (79 OVR)

RM Andreas Weimann (78 OVR)

ST Ross Stewart (75 OVR)

ST Harry McKirdy (72 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be live in packs until January 12.