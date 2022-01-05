The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 16 (January 5)
First one for 2022.
The calendar has flipped into 2022, and it’s now time to take a look at the first Team of the Week for the new year. On January 5, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the 16th Team of the Week of FIFA 22. This week will be light on several of the major leagues thanks to shutdowns, but a few big-name footballers from other associations continued to roll over the holiday week. So, which players made the cut for Week 16? Let’s take a look.
The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 16
The marquee name for this week’s Team of the Week is Chelsea star N’Golo Kante. The midfielder now has a 92 OVR Team of the Week card in FUT. Week 16 also features several Premier League players who scored game-winning goals over the past week, including:
- Tottenham Hotspur CB Davinson Sanchez
- Manchester City LW Phil Foden
- RC Celta ST Iago Aspas
Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for January 5:
Starters
- ST: ST Iago Aspas (87 OVR)
- LW: LW Phil Foden (87 OVR)
- RW: ST Angel Correa (85 OVR)
- LM: LM Adnan Januzaj (84 OVR)
- RM: CM Ever Banega (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- RCM: CDM N’Golo Kante (92 OVR)
- LCB: CB Pau Torres (84 OVR)
- MCB: CB Davinson Sanchez (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Gerard Pique (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (86 OVR)
Reserves
- RM Jarrod Bowen (82 OVR)
- ST Paulinho (82 OVR)
- GK Fraser Forster (81 OVR)
- RWB Stuart Dallas (81 OVR)
- CM Aaron Mooy (81 OVR)
- LM Alexis Mac Allister (81 OVR)
- ST Enes Unal (81 OVR)
Substitutes
- LM Craig Goodwin (79 OVR)
- ST Sancet (79 OVR)
- RM Andreas Weimann (78 OVR)
- ST Ross Stewart (75 OVR)
- ST Harry McKirdy (72 OVR)
This Team of the Week will be live in packs until January 12.