The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 19 (January 26)

The FIFA 22 Team of the Year (TOTY) promo is in full swing, but that doesn’t mean the Team of the Week takes a break. A new set of inform items dropped in FUT on January 26, as users will have one week to try to pack these new players. So, who will be available in addition to those new TOTY items? Let’s take a look.

The marquee name for this week’s Team of the Week is Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich. The defender now has an 91 OVR Team of the Week card in FUT. Here are some other notable names:

Everton LB Lucas Digne

PSG CM Marco Verratti

Inter Milan ST Edin Dzeko

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for January 26:

Starters

ST: ST Edin Dzeko (86 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (86 OVR) LW: ST Steven Bergwijn (83 OVR)

ST Steven Bergwijn (83 OVR) RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (86 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (86 OVR) LM: LM Moussa Diaby (86 OVR)

LM Moussa Diaby (86 OVR) RM: CM Sonny Kittel (82 OVR)

CM Sonny Kittel (82 OVR) LCM: CM Marco Verratti (88 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (88 OVR) RCM: CDM Joshua Kimmich (91 OVR)

CDM Joshua Kimmich (91 OVR) LCB : LB Lucas Digne (86 OVR)

: LB Lucas Digne (86 OVR) MCB: CB Manuel Akanji (85 OVR)

CB Manuel Akanji (85 OVR) RCB: RB Kyle Walker-Peters (81 OVR)

RB Kyle Walker-Peters (81 OVR) GK: GK Jeremias Ledesma (84 OVR)

Reserves

ST Borja Iglesias (83 OVR)

ST Tammy Abraham (82 OVR)

CM Nemanja Maksimovic (82 OVR)

GK Marco Bizot (81 OVR)

CB Daniele Rugani (81 OVR)

LM Stephy Mavididi (81 OVR)

ST Hwang Ui Jo (81 OVR)

Substitutes

CM Emre Akbaba (79 OVR)

RWB Andreas Vindheim (78 OVR)

ST Danny Ward (76 OVR)

ST Juanma Garcia (76 OVR)

RW Jack Muldoon (74 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be in packs until February 2.