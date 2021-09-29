FIFA 22 will launch worldwide in full on October 1, but early access and Ultimate Edition users can already access all of the game, including Football Ultimate Team. Last week, EA released the first Team of the Week (ToTW) for FIFA 22. However, since essentially all users were using EA Play or the companion app to access FIFA 22 at the time, this really will be the first major TOTW of the year. So, which players are getting upgrades? Let’s take a look.

The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 2 (September 29)

The big name for Week 2 is Real Madrid attacker Karim Benzema. The Frenchman received a 90 OVR ToTW item from the FIFA 22 team, a +1 OVR boost from his base item. Other notable names in this ToTW include Chris Nkunku (84 OVR), Jesus Navas (86 OVR), and Gabriel Jesus (86 OVR).

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for September 29:

Starters

ST: Real Madrid CF Karim Benzema (90 OVR)

Real Madrid CF Karim Benzema (90 OVR) LW: Napoli ST Victor Osimhen (83 OVR)

Napoli ST Victor Osimhen (83 OVR) RW: Manchester City RW Gabriel Jesus (86 OVR)

Manchester City RW Gabriel Jesus (86 OVR) LM: RB Leipzig CAM Chris Nkunku (84 OVR)

RB Leipzig CAM Chris Nkunku (84 OVR) RM: Latium RW Felipe Anderson (84 OVR)

Latium RW Felipe Anderson (84 OVR) LCM: Inter CM Nicolo Barella (86 OVR)

Inter CM Nicolo Barella (86 OVR) RCM: M’gladbach CDM Denis Zakaria (83 OVR)

M’gladbach CDM Denis Zakaria (83 OVR) LCB: FC Barcelona LB Sergino Dest (81 OVR)

FC Barcelona LB Sergino Dest (81 OVR) MCB: Real Sociedad CB Aritz Elustondo (82 OVR)

Real Sociedad CB Aritz Elustondo (82 OVR) RCB: Sevilla FC RB Jesus Navas (86 OVR)

Sevilla FC RB Jesus Navas (86 OVR) GK: Leverkusen GK Lucas Hradecky (85 OVR)

Reserves

Bordeaux GK Benoit Costil (82 OVR)

RC Lens CM Seko Fofana (82 OVR)

KRC Genk ST Paul Ebere Onuachu (82 OVR)

Aston Villa CB Kortney Hause (81 OVR)

Arsenal LM Emile Smith Rowe (81 OVR)

FC Basel 1893 ST Arthur Cabral (81 OVR)

Basaksehir ST Stefano Okaka (81 OVR)

Substitutes

Benevento ST Gianluca Lapadula (79 OVR)

Blackburn Rovers LM Ben Brereton Diaz (78 OVR)

IFK Norrkoping CB Linus Wahlqvist (76 OVR)

Cracovia CM Pelle van Amersfoort (76 OVR)

SVWW ST Gustaf Nilsson (74 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be live in packs until October 6.