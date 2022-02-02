The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 20 (February 2)

It’s Week 20 for the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, and with FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in full swing, things will look a little bit different for this week. Yes, Week 20 does feature some big names, including two big-name attackers up front. However, FUT will also feature a number of unheralded names in the football world who performed quite well this past week. So, who made the cut? Let’s take a look.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for February 2:

Starters

ST: ST Toko Ekambi (84 OVR)

ST Toko Ekambi (84 OVR) LW: LW Salif Mane (91 OVR)

LW Salif Mane (91 OVR) RW: RW Angel di Maria (88 OVR)

RW Angel di Maria (88 OVR) LCM: LM Alireza Jahanbakhsh (79 OVR)

LM Alireza Jahanbakhsh (79 OVR) MCM: CDM Fabian Frei (79 OVR)

CDM Fabian Frei (79 OVR) RCM: RM Otovio (84 OVR)

RM Otovio (84 OVR) LB: LB Sam Adekugbe (76 OVR)

LB Sam Adekugbe (76 OVR) LCB : LB Borna Barisic (81 OVR)

: LB Borna Barisic (81 OVR) RCB: CB Felix Torres (76 OVR)

CB Felix Torres (76 OVR) RB: RB Alvaro Tejero (78 OVR)

RB Alvaro Tejero (78 OVR) GK: GK Matthew Ryan (84 OVR)

Substitutes

ST Salomon Rondon (81 OVR)

ST Lyndon Dykes (77 OVR)

ST Ruben Castro (77 OVR)

ST Baris Atik (77 OVR)

ST Ibrahim Sissoko (76 OVR)

GK Marko Ilic (76 OVR)

CDM Cameron Brannagan (76 OVR)

Reserves

ST Dion Charles (75 OVR)

RW Anass Achahbar (73 OVR)

LM Nikola Mileusnic (72 OVR)

CM Jake Reeves (72 OVR)

LB Akash Mishra (67 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be in packs until February 9.