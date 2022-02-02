The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 20 (February 2)

It’s Week 20 for the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, and with FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in full swing, things will look a little bit different for this week. Yes, Week 20 does feature some big names, including two big-name attackers up front. However, FUT will also feature a number of unheralded names in the football world who performed quite well this past week. So, who made the cut? Let’s take a look.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for February 2:

Starters

  • ST: ST Toko Ekambi (84 OVR)
  • LW: LW Salif Mane (91 OVR)
  • RW: RW Angel di Maria (88 OVR)
  • LCM: LM Alireza Jahanbakhsh (79 OVR)
  • MCM: CDM Fabian Frei (79 OVR)
  • RCM: RM Otovio (84 OVR)
  • LB: LB Sam Adekugbe (76 OVR)
  • LCB: LB Borna Barisic (81 OVR)
  • RCB: CB Felix Torres (76 OVR)
  • RB: RB Alvaro Tejero (78 OVR)
  • GK: GK Matthew Ryan (84 OVR)

Substitutes

  • ST Salomon Rondon (81 OVR)
  • ST Lyndon Dykes (77 OVR)
  • ST Ruben Castro (77 OVR)
  • ST Baris Atik (77 OVR)
  • ST Ibrahim Sissoko (76 OVR)
  • GK Marko Ilic (76 OVR)
  • CDM Cameron Brannagan (76 OVR)

Reserves

  • ST Dion Charles (75 OVR)
  • RW Anass Achahbar (73 OVR)
  • LM Nikola Mileusnic (72 OVR)
  • CM Jake Reeves (72 OVR)
  • LB Akash Mishra (67 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be in packs until February 9.

