The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 20 (February 2)
A change of pace.
It’s Week 20 for the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, and with FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in full swing, things will look a little bit different for this week. Yes, Week 20 does feature some big names, including two big-name attackers up front. However, FUT will also feature a number of unheralded names in the football world who performed quite well this past week. So, who made the cut? Let’s take a look.
Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for February 2:
Starters
- ST: ST Toko Ekambi (84 OVR)
- LW: LW Salif Mane (91 OVR)
- RW: RW Angel di Maria (88 OVR)
- LCM: LM Alireza Jahanbakhsh (79 OVR)
- MCM: CDM Fabian Frei (79 OVR)
- RCM: RM Otovio (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Sam Adekugbe (76 OVR)
- LCB: LB Borna Barisic (81 OVR)
- RCB: CB Felix Torres (76 OVR)
- RB: RB Alvaro Tejero (78 OVR)
- GK: GK Matthew Ryan (84 OVR)
Substitutes
- ST Salomon Rondon (81 OVR)
- ST Lyndon Dykes (77 OVR)
- ST Ruben Castro (77 OVR)
- ST Baris Atik (77 OVR)
- ST Ibrahim Sissoko (76 OVR)
- GK Marko Ilic (76 OVR)
- CDM Cameron Brannagan (76 OVR)
Reserves
- ST Dion Charles (75 OVR)
- RW Anass Achahbar (73 OVR)
- LM Nikola Mileusnic (72 OVR)
- CM Jake Reeves (72 OVR)
- LB Akash Mishra (67 OVR)
This Team of the Week will be in packs until February 9.