The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 21 (February 9)

Future Stars might be the promo of note in FIFA 22 during the early days of February, but EA Sports and the FUT team are still putting out weekly Team of the Weeks. We’re deep in the thick of the yearly cycle, as this is Week 21 of the weekly promo. This time around, there aren’t too many massive names, but there is a trio of players whose inclusion means some of their other cards are getting an upgrade.

Kalidou Koulibaly – His 87 OVR TOTW card and the fact that Napoli has won four straight causes his Headliners card to upgrade to a 91 OVR.

Denis Zakaria – Similarly, Zakaria’s Headliners card has risen to an 87 OVR following this inclusion and his team’s performance. Plus, his Headliners card should soon switch to the Serie A following his move to Juventus (Piemonte Calcio).

Anderson Talisca – With this 86 OVR TOTW card, Talisca’s Ones To Watch card is now 87 OVR.

Outside of those three, the weekly promo doesn’t have too many players to get excited about. Here is the full Team of the Week squad:

Starters

ST : ST Arkadiusz Milik (84 OVR)

: ST Arkadiusz Milik (84 OVR) ST : ST Enes Unal (84 OVR)

: ST Enes Unal (84 OVR) CAM : CAM Anderson Talisca (86 OVR)

: CAM Anderson Talisca (86 OVR) LW : RW Pablo Sarabia (83 OVR)

: RW Pablo Sarabia (83 OVR) RW : RW Marcos Asensio (85 OVR)

: RW Marcos Asensio (85 OVR) CDM : CM Luis Alberto (87 OVR)

: CM Luis Alberto (87 OVR) CDM : CM Denis Zakaria (85 OVR)

: CM Denis Zakaria (85 OVR) CB : LB Jordi Alba (87 OVR)

: LB Jordi Alba (87 OVR) CB : CB Kalidou Koulibaly (87 OVR)

: CB Kalidou Koulibaly (87 OVR) CB : CB Jonathan Tah (84 OVR)

: CB Jonathan Tah (84 OVR) GK: GK Manuel Neuer (91 OVR)

Substitutes

CM Danilo Pereira (84 OVR)

RWB Frederic Guilbert (84 OVR)

ST Marko Livaja (84 OVR)

CAM Stefano Sensi (83 OVR)

ST Olivier Giroud (82 OVR)

GK Sergio Herrera (82 OVR)

RM Brais Mendez (81 OVR)

Reserves

CB Papy Djilobodji (79 OVR)

ST Giorgi Kvilitaia (79 OVR)

ST Dennis Eckert Ayensa (77 OVR)

CM Reo Hatate (77 OVR)

ST Robert Glatzel (77 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be in packs until February 16.