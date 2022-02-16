The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 22 (February 16)

We’re halfway through the month of February, and it’s getting closer to closer to trophy season in the football world. Week 22 of the FIFA 22 Team of the Week is live, and it’s a big one. This week’s class includes a couple of notable names from the Premier League, some of whom just arrived in the United Kingdom. So, who made the cut for this week’s Team of the Week? Let’s take a look.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for February 16:

Starters

ST: ST Aleksandar Mitrovic (86 OVR)

ST Aleksandar Mitrovic (86 OVR) LW: LW Raheem Sterling (90 OVR)

LW Raheem Sterling (90 OVR) RW: LW Phillipe Coutinho (84 OVR)

LW Phillipe Coutinho (84 OVR) LM: CAM Marco Reus (86 OVR)

CAM Marco Reus (86 OVR) RM: RM Edin Visca (86 OVR)

RM Edin Visca (86 OVR) LCM: CAM Nabil Fekir (86 OVR)

CAM Nabil Fekir (86 OVR) RCM: CM James Ward-Prowse (86 OVR)

CM James Ward-Prowse (86 OVR) LCB : LWB Ramy Bensebaini (82 OVR)

: LWB Ramy Bensebaini (82 OVR) MCB: CB Matthijs de Light (86 OVR)

CB Matthijs de Light (86 OVR) RCB: RB Kieran Trippier (86 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (86 OVR) GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)

Substitutes

CDM Tanguy Ndombele (86 OVR)

LW Mattia Zaccagni (84 OVR)

ST Sebastian Haller (83 OVR)

GK Geronimo Rulli (83 OVR)

CB De Tomas (82 OVR)

CB Benjamin Hubner (81 OVR)

ST Kevin Gameiro (81 OVR)

Reserves

LW Gerrit Holtmann (79 OVR)

CB Sam Beukema (77 OVR)

LW Sean McConville (75 OVR)

ST Ryan Hardle (74 OVR)

LM Bupin Singh (70 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be in packs until February 23.