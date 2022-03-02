The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 24 (March 2)

With February firmly in the rearview mirror, FIFA fans are looking ahead to March and all the new promos that are coming. The first of the month is the 24th Team of the Week dropping in packs. This one is a bit more star-studded than the last few we’ve seen, bringing several new versions of popular French players into the game. Here are a few of the standout options:

Kylian Mbappe – Any time Mbappe is included in a promo, it’s a big deal. His 93 OVR ToTW is obviously big news, but it also means his Headliner card has been upgraded to a 95 OVR. That means Headliner owners now almost have a Team of the Year level card on their hands.

Diego Simone – Simeone’s 86 OVR ToTW isn’t a bad card to get, but the real draw here is that this means his Headliner is now 89 OVR. That’s a deadly striker that lets you link the Serie A to someone like Lionel Messi and Ligue 1.

Ousmane Dembele – This guy is always a FIFA favorite due to his pace, dribbling, and French links. His ToTW card also provides you with a lower cost to entry than his Rulebreakers card if you pick it up now.

Moussa Diaby – While the Bundesliga winger shares a position and nation with Dembele, he’s much cheaper on the market. Consider giving him a run out if you can’t afford Dembele.

Here is a look at the full team:

Starters

ST : ST Kylian Mbappe (93 OVR)

: ST Kylian Mbappe (93 OVR) ST : ST Diego Simeone (86 OVR)

: ST Diego Simeone (86 OVR) CAM : LM Lorenzo Insigne (87 OVR)

: LM Lorenzo Insigne (87 OVR) LW : LM Renan Lodi (84 OVR)

: LM Renan Lodi (84 OVR) RW : RW Carlos Vela (85 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (85 OVR) CDM : RW Ousmane Dembele (85 OVR)

: RW Ousmane Dembele (85 OVR) CDM : CM Christoph Baumgartner (84 OVR)

: CM Christoph Baumgartner (84 OVR) CB : CB Niklas Sule (84 OVR)

: CB Niklas Sule (84 OVR) CB : RB Harmari Traore (84 OVR)

: RB Harmari Traore (84 OVR) CB : RM Moussa Diaby (87 OVR)

: RM Moussa Diaby (87 OVR) GK: GK Koen Casteels (87 OVR)

Substitutes

GK Walter Benitez (85 OVR)

LW Wilfried Zaha (84 OVR)

CB Gabriel Paulista (84 OVR)

CDM Tomas Soucek (84 OVR)

RWB Matt Doherty (82 OVR)

ST Abderrazak Hamdallah (81 OVR)

LB Patrick Van Aanholt (81 OVR)

Reserves