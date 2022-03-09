The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 25 (March 9)

We’re finished with the first week of March, and it was a big one in the football world. The UEFA Champions League is in the midst of the Round of 16, and football teams across Europe are gearing up for the final weeks of the season. On March 9, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the latest Team of the Week. This one should grab the attention of Premier League and LaLiga fans, as several players from each association made the squad for the week.

So, who made the Team of the Week this week? Let’s take a look.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for March 9:

Starters

ST: ST Iago Aspas (88 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (88 OVR) LF: ST Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR)

ST Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR) RF: ST Ivan Toney (86 OVR)

ST Ivan Toney (86 OVR) LM: RM Romain Faivre (84 OVR)

RM Romain Faivre (84 OVR) RM: RM Bukayo Saka (87 OVR)

RM Bukayo Saka (87 OVR) LCM: CM Carlos Soler (84 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (84 OVR) RCM: CM Kevin de Bruyne (93 OVR)

CM Kevin de Bruyne (93 OVR) LCB : LWB David Raum (84 OVR)

: LWB David Raum (84 OVR) MCB: RWB Reese James (86 OVR)

RWB Reese James (86 OVR) RCB: LB Theo Hernandez (88 OVR)

LB Theo Hernandez (88 OVR) GK: GK Marco Bizot (84 OVR)

Substitutes

CAM Lucas Zelarayan (84 OVR)

ST Evanilson (84 OVR)

GK Fernando Pacheco (83 OVR)

CB Martin Hinteregger (83 OVR)

CM Wataru Endo (82 OVR)

LM Gelson Martins (82 OVR)

CB Leandro Cabrera (81 OVR)

Reserves

LM Lewis Morgan (79 OVR)

CDM Yann Bodiger (78 OVR)

CB Tom Lees (77 OVR)

ST Gabriel Debeljuh (76 OVR)

ST Airam Cabrera (71 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be in packs until March 16.