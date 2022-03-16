The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 26 (March 16)

It’s the middle of March, and that means the start of crunch time across league play in Europe. A new FIFA 22 Team of the Week was released on March 16, and it’s a big one. This week’s team features one of the world’s best goalkeepers, plus a striker who still remains at the top of this game after many years on the pitch. So, who made the cut? Let’s take a look at the Team of the Week.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for March 16:

Starters

  • LST: ST Cristiano Ronaldo (92 OVR)
  • RST: ST Victor Osimhen (85 OVR)
  • LM: LW Ferran Torres (84 OVR)
  • RM: CM Vincenzo Grifo (84 OVR)
  • LCM: CM Parejo (87 OVR)
  • RCM: CAM Emil Forsberg (84 OVR)
  • LB: LB Juan Miranda (81 OVR)
  • LCB: CB Conor Coady (82 OVR)
  • RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (87 OVR)
  • RB: RB Matty Cash (82 OVR)
  • GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (89 OVR)

Substitutes

  • RW Juan Camilo Hernandez (84 OVR)
  • RW Benjamin Bourigeaud (84 OVR)
  • GK Nahuel Guzman (82 OVR)
  • CAM Craig Goodwin (82 OVR)
  • CM Ryan Gravenberch (82 OVR)
  • RM Amine Harit (82 OVR)
  • ST Deniz Undav (81 OVR)

Reserves

  • CAM Callum O’Hare (79 OVR)
  • ST Saido Berahino (78 OVR)
  • CB Pierre Kalulu (77 OVR)
  • GK Per Kristian Bratveit (76 OVR)
  • RM Florian Flecker (76 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be in packs until March 23.

