The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 26 (March 16)
It’s the middle of March, and that means the start of crunch time across league play in Europe. A new FIFA 22 Team of the Week was released on March 16, and it’s a big one. This week’s team features one of the world’s best goalkeepers, plus a striker who still remains at the top of this game after many years on the pitch. So, who made the cut? Let’s take a look at the Team of the Week.
Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for March 16:
Starters
- LST: ST Cristiano Ronaldo (92 OVR)
- RST: ST Victor Osimhen (85 OVR)
- LM: LW Ferran Torres (84 OVR)
- RM: CM Vincenzo Grifo (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Parejo (87 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Emil Forsberg (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Juan Miranda (81 OVR)
- LCB: CB Conor Coady (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (87 OVR)
- RB: RB Matty Cash (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (89 OVR)
Substitutes
- RW Juan Camilo Hernandez (84 OVR)
- RW Benjamin Bourigeaud (84 OVR)
- GK Nahuel Guzman (82 OVR)
- CAM Craig Goodwin (82 OVR)
- CM Ryan Gravenberch (82 OVR)
- RM Amine Harit (82 OVR)
- ST Deniz Undav (81 OVR)
Reserves
- CAM Callum O’Hare (79 OVR)
- ST Saido Berahino (78 OVR)
- CB Pierre Kalulu (77 OVR)
- GK Per Kristian Bratveit (76 OVR)
- RM Florian Flecker (76 OVR)
This Team of the Week will be in packs until March 23.