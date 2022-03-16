The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 26 (March 16)

It’s the middle of March, and that means the start of crunch time across league play in Europe. A new FIFA 22 Team of the Week was released on March 16, and it’s a big one. This week’s team features one of the world’s best goalkeepers, plus a striker who still remains at the top of this game after many years on the pitch. So, who made the cut? Let’s take a look at the Team of the Week.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for March 16:

Starters

LST: ST Cristiano Ronaldo (92 OVR)

ST Cristiano Ronaldo (92 OVR) RST: ST Victor Osimhen (85 OVR)

ST Victor Osimhen (85 OVR) LM: LW Ferran Torres (84 OVR)

LW Ferran Torres (84 OVR) RM: CM Vincenzo Grifo (84 OVR)

CM Vincenzo Grifo (84 OVR) LCM: CM Parejo (87 OVR)

CM Parejo (87 OVR) RCM: CAM Emil Forsberg (84 OVR)

CAM Emil Forsberg (84 OVR) LB: LB Juan Miranda (81 OVR)

LB Juan Miranda (81 OVR) LCB : CB Conor Coady (82 OVR)

: CB Conor Coady (82 OVR) RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (87 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (87 OVR) RB: RB Matty Cash (82 OVR)

RB Matty Cash (82 OVR) GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (89 OVR)

Substitutes

RW Juan Camilo Hernandez (84 OVR)

RW Benjamin Bourigeaud (84 OVR)

GK Nahuel Guzman (82 OVR)

CAM Craig Goodwin (82 OVR)

CM Ryan Gravenberch (82 OVR)

RM Amine Harit (82 OVR)

ST Deniz Undav (81 OVR)

Reserves

CAM Callum O’Hare (79 OVR)

ST Saido Berahino (78 OVR)

CB Pierre Kalulu (77 OVR)

GK Per Kristian Bratveit (76 OVR)

RM Florian Flecker (76 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be in packs until March 23.