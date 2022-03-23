The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 27 (March 23)

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means.

Wednesday has arrived, and that means a brand new FIFA 22 Team of the Week. It’s Week 27 of the promo, and this one will feature several of the world’s best attackers, plus a couple of dominant midfielders and defenders. So, who made the cut for the Team of the Week? Let’s take a look at the whole squad.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for March 23:

Starters

  • ST: ST Wissam Ben Yedder (87 OVR)
  • LW: LW Heung-Min Son (91 OVR)
  • RW: ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (87 OVR)
  • LM: LM Kingsley Coman (88 OVR)
  • RM: RM Kerem Demirbay (82 OVR)
  • LCM: CDM Koke (86 OVR)
  • RCM: CM Ismail Bennacer (83 OVR)
  • LCB: LB Andrew Robertson (89 OVR)
  • MCB: CB Marc Bartra (85 OVR)
  • RCB: RWB Jonathan Clauss (86 OVR)
  • GK: GK David Soria (84 OVR)

Substitutes

  • CB Emre Can (84 OVR)
  • RF Lorenzo Pellegrini (84 OVR)
  • ST Georgios Giakoumakis (83 OVR)
  • GK Jonas Omlin (81 OVR)
  • CDM Niklas Stark (81 OVR)
  • ST Serhou Guirassy (81 OVR)
  • ST Odion Ighalo (81 OVR)

Reserves

  • RM Emre Mor (79 OVR)
  • CAM Youssouf M’Changama (78 OVR)
  • ST Jesus Ferreira (77 OVR)
  • RW Brandon Thomas-Asante (73 OVR)
  • GK Laxmikant Kattimani (66 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be in packs until March 30.

