The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 27 (March 23)

Wednesday has arrived, and that means a brand new FIFA 22 Team of the Week. It’s Week 27 of the promo, and this one will feature several of the world’s best attackers, plus a couple of dominant midfielders and defenders. So, who made the cut for the Team of the Week? Let’s take a look at the whole squad.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for March 23:

Starters

ST: ST Wissam Ben Yedder (87 OVR)

ST Wissam Ben Yedder (87 OVR) LW: LW Heung-Min Son (91 OVR)

LW Heung-Min Son (91 OVR) RW: ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (87 OVR)

ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (87 OVR) LM: LM Kingsley Coman (88 OVR)

LM Kingsley Coman (88 OVR) RM: RM Kerem Demirbay (82 OVR)

RM Kerem Demirbay (82 OVR) LCM: CDM Koke (86 OVR)

CDM Koke (86 OVR) RCM: CM Ismail Bennacer (83 OVR)

CM Ismail Bennacer (83 OVR) LCB : LB Andrew Robertson (89 OVR)

: LB Andrew Robertson (89 OVR) MCB: CB Marc Bartra (85 OVR)

CB Marc Bartra (85 OVR) RCB: RWB Jonathan Clauss (86 OVR)

RWB Jonathan Clauss (86 OVR) GK: GK David Soria (84 OVR)

Substitutes

CB Emre Can (84 OVR)

RF Lorenzo Pellegrini (84 OVR)

ST Georgios Giakoumakis (83 OVR)

GK Jonas Omlin (81 OVR)

CDM Niklas Stark (81 OVR)

ST Serhou Guirassy (81 OVR)

ST Odion Ighalo (81 OVR)

Reserves

RM Emre Mor (79 OVR)

CAM Youssouf M’Changama (78 OVR)

ST Jesus Ferreira (77 OVR)

RW Brandon Thomas-Asante (73 OVR)

GK Laxmikant Kattimani (66 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be in packs until March 30.