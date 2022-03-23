The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 27 (March 23)
It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means.
Wednesday has arrived, and that means a brand new FIFA 22 Team of the Week. It’s Week 27 of the promo, and this one will feature several of the world’s best attackers, plus a couple of dominant midfielders and defenders. So, who made the cut for the Team of the Week? Let’s take a look at the whole squad.
Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for March 23:
Starters
- ST: ST Wissam Ben Yedder (87 OVR)
- LW: LW Heung-Min Son (91 OVR)
- RW: ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (87 OVR)
- LM: LM Kingsley Coman (88 OVR)
- RM: RM Kerem Demirbay (82 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Koke (86 OVR)
- RCM: CM Ismail Bennacer (83 OVR)
- LCB: LB Andrew Robertson (89 OVR)
- MCB: CB Marc Bartra (85 OVR)
- RCB: RWB Jonathan Clauss (86 OVR)
- GK: GK David Soria (84 OVR)
Substitutes
- CB Emre Can (84 OVR)
- RF Lorenzo Pellegrini (84 OVR)
- ST Georgios Giakoumakis (83 OVR)
- GK Jonas Omlin (81 OVR)
- CDM Niklas Stark (81 OVR)
- ST Serhou Guirassy (81 OVR)
- ST Odion Ighalo (81 OVR)
Reserves
- RM Emre Mor (79 OVR)
- CAM Youssouf M’Changama (78 OVR)
- ST Jesus Ferreira (77 OVR)
- RW Brandon Thomas-Asante (73 OVR)
- GK Laxmikant Kattimani (66 OVR)
This Team of the Week will be in packs until March 30.