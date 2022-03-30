The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 28 (March 30)
Are you ready for the race to the finish?
Between World Cup qualifying and league games, it’s been a busy few days in the football world. On March 30, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the 28th Team of the Week of the year. While this one might not have the starpower that others have had earlier this year, it should still be of interest to many. This is especially true, by the way, if you are a PSG fan.
So, who made the cut for the Team of the Week this week? Let’s take a look.
Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for March 30:
Starters
- ST: ST Gareth Bale (84 OVR)
- LW: ST Steven Bergwijn (85 OVR)
- RW: RW Angel di Maria (89 OVR)
- LM: LM Luis Diaz (85 OVR)
- RM: RM Otavio (86 OVR)
- LCM: CM Martin Odegaard (84 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Aurelian Tchouameni (86 OVR)
- LCB: LWB Luke Shaw (86 OVR)
- MCB: CB Aissa Mandi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Kieran Tierney (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Keylor Navas (90 OVR)
Substitutes
- RW Antony (84 OVR)
- LW Milot Rashica (84 OVR)
- GK Guillermo Ochoa (83 OVR)
- LM Kaoru Mitoma (82 OVR)
- CM Andreas Bouchalakis (81 OVR)
- ST Uros Durdevic (81 OVR)
- LM Antonee Robinson (79 OVR)
Reserves
- RM Tajon Buchanan (76 OVR)
- LM Aleksandar Trajkovski (76 OVR)
- ST Marcos Urena (75 OVR)
- CB Will Smith (72 OVR)
- CM Jordan Davies (71 OVR)
This Team of the Week will be in packs until April 6.