The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 28 (March 30)

Between World Cup qualifying and league games, it’s been a busy few days in the football world. On March 30, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the 28th Team of the Week of the year. While this one might not have the starpower that others have had earlier this year, it should still be of interest to many. This is especially true, by the way, if you are a PSG fan.

So, who made the cut for the Team of the Week this week? Let’s take a look.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for March 30:

Starters

ST: ST Gareth Bale (84 OVR)

ST Gareth Bale (84 OVR) LW: ST Steven Bergwijn (85 OVR)

ST Steven Bergwijn (85 OVR) RW: RW Angel di Maria (89 OVR)

RW Angel di Maria (89 OVR) LM: LM Luis Diaz (85 OVR)

LM Luis Diaz (85 OVR) RM: RM Otavio (86 OVR)

RM Otavio (86 OVR) LCM: CM Martin Odegaard (84 OVR)

CM Martin Odegaard (84 OVR) RCM: CDM Aurelian Tchouameni (86 OVR)

CDM Aurelian Tchouameni (86 OVR) LCB : LWB Luke Shaw (86 OVR)

: LWB Luke Shaw (86 OVR) MCB: CB Aissa Mandi (83 OVR)

CB Aissa Mandi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Kieran Tierney (83 OVR)

CB Kieran Tierney (83 OVR) GK: GK Keylor Navas (90 OVR)

Substitutes

RW Antony (84 OVR)

LW Milot Rashica (84 OVR)

GK Guillermo Ochoa (83 OVR)

LM Kaoru Mitoma (82 OVR)

CM Andreas Bouchalakis (81 OVR)

ST Uros Durdevic (81 OVR)

LM Antonee Robinson (79 OVR)

Reserves

RM Tajon Buchanan (76 OVR)

LM Aleksandar Trajkovski (76 OVR)

ST Marcos Urena (75 OVR)

CB Will Smith (72 OVR)

CM Jordan Davies (71 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be in packs until April 6.