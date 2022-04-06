The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 29 (April 6)

It’s Week 29 of the FIFA 22 Team of the Week. We’re moving to a pivotal point in the football season, as league title races are heating up, and the UEFA Champions League is deep into the quarterfinals. With all of that considered, it’s fair to think that this will be a big week for the Team of the Week. And it is, as two 90+ OVR attackers are the marquee players available for the upcoming week in FIFA 22.

So, who made the cut for the Team of the Week this week? Let’s take a look.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for April 6:

Starters

ST: ST Andy Delort (86 OVR)

ST Andy Delort (86 OVR) LW: LW Neymar Jr. (93 OVR)

LW Neymar Jr. (93 OVR) RW: RW Raheem Sterling (91 OVR)

RW Raheem Sterling (91 OVR) CAM: CAM Henrikh Mkhitaryan (85 OVR)

CAM Henrikh Mkhitaryan (85 OVR) LCM: LM Juanmi (84 OVR)

LM Juanmi (84 OVR) RCM: CM Konrad Laimer (84 OVR)

CM Konrad Laimer (84 OVR) LB: RWM Jonny (83 OVR)

RWM Jonny (83 OVR) LCB : LB Iago (84 OVR)

: LB Iago (84 OVR) RCB: CB Milan Skriniar (87 OVR)

CB Milan Skriniar (87 OVR) RB: RB Manuel Lazzari (84 OVR)

RB Manuel Lazzari (84 OVR) GK: GK Jan Sommer (88 OVR)

Substitutes

GK Fernando Muslera (84 OVR)

CM Matteo Guendouzi (84 OVR)

ST Paul Ebere Onuachu (84 OVR)

ST Javier Hernandez (84 OVR)

ST Jose Morales (84 OVR)

CB Alexander Djiku (81 OVR)

CB Grant Hanley (81 OVR)

Reserves

ST Beto (80 OVR)

CM Vitaly Janelt (79 OVR)

ST Terrence Boyd (76 OVR)

ST Alexander Jeremejeff (75 OVR)

CAM Zeki Amdouni (74 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be in packs until April 13.