The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 30 (April 13)

It’s been a grueling year for some, but the football season is inching closer and closer to its end of the year. Week 30 of the FIFA 22 Team of the Week is now live, and it features several of the world’s best players. In fact, this week’s Team of the Week features two star attackers, one of whom has been on the cover of the last two FIFA games. But who else made the Team of the Week this week? Let’s take a look.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for April 13:

Starters

LST: ST Ciro Immobile (90 OVR)

ST Ciro Immobile (90 OVR) RST: ST Kylian Mbappe (94 OVR)

ST Kylian Mbappe (94 OVR) LM: RW Benjamin Bourigeaud (86 OVR)

RW Benjamin Bourigeaud (86 OVR) RM: RM Julian Brandt (84 OVR)

RM Julian Brandt (84 OVR) CAM: CAM Dominik Szoboszlai (84 OVR)

CAM Dominik Szoboszlai (84 OVR) LCDM: CAM David Silva (86 OVR)

CAM David Silva (86 OVR) RCDM: CM Nicolo Barella (88 OVR)

CM Nicolo Barella (88 OVR) LCB : LWB Yannick Gerhardt (81 OVR)

: LWB Yannick Gerhardt (81 OVR) MCB: CB Matthijs de Ligt (87 OVR)

CB Matthijs de Ligt (87 OVR) RCB: RB Lucas Vazquez (84 OVR)

RB Lucas Vazquez (84 OVR) GK: GK Jordan Pickford (85 OVR)

Substitutes

GK Diego Lopez (84 OVR)

CM Enock Mwepu (84 OVR)

ST Darwin Nunez (84 OVR)

CB William Saliba (81 OVR)

CDM Lukas Provod (81 OVR)

RW Nicolas Gonzalez (81 OVR)

ST Rhys Healey (81 OVR)

Reserves

ST Kemar Roofe (80 OVR)

CST Tarik Tissoudali (79 OVR)

ST Adam Le Fondre (78 OVR)

CM Jefferson (76 OVR)

ST Leonardo Campana (75 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be in packs until April 20.