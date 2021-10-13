The latest FIFA 22 Team of the Week (ToTW) officially went live on October 13. Last week was the first Team of the Week since the worldwide launch of FIFA 22 on October 1, and it included some big names, including Spurs midfielder Heung Min Son and Atletico striker Luis Suarez. Who made it this week? Let’s take a look.

The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 4 (October 13)

This Team of the Week has the same kind of power as the one that went live last week. Among the notable names include Liverpool midfielder Sadio Mane, Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller, and new FC Barca attacker Memphis Depay.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for October 13:

Starters

ST: FC Barcelona CF Memphis Depay (86 OVR)

FC Barcelona CF Memphis Depay (86 OVR) LW: Real Sociedad LW Mikel Oyarzabal (86 OVR)

Real Sociedad LW Mikel Oyarzabal (86 OVR) RW: Napoli LW Hirving Lozano (84 OVR)

Napoli LW Hirving Lozano (84 OVR) LM: Liverpool CAM Sadio Mane (90 OVR)

Liverpool CAM Sadio Mane (90 OVR) RM: Leeds United RM Raphinha (84 OVR)

Leeds United RM Raphinha (84 OVR) LCM: Bayern Munich CAM Thomas Muller (88 OVR)

Bayern Munich CAM Thomas Muller (88 OVR) RCM: Latium CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (86 OVR)

Latium CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (86 OVR) LCB: AC Milan LWB Theo Hernandez (86 OVR)

AC Milan LWB Theo Hernandez (86 OVR) MCB: Inter CB Alessandro Bastoni (85 OVR)

Inter CB Alessandro Bastoni (85 OVR) RCB: Tottenham Hotspur CB Cristian Romero (84 OVR)

Tottenham Hotspur CB Cristian Romero (84 OVR) GK: PSG GK Keylor Navas (89 OVR)

Reserves

Philadelphia GK Andre Blake (81 OVR)

RB Leipzig CB Josko Gvardiol (81 OVR)

RCD Espanyol RM Wu Lei (81 OVR)

Olympiacos CFP Garry Rodrigues (81 OVR)

SL Benfica ST Roman Yaremchuk (81 OVR)

Southampton CM Mohamed Elyounoussi (81 OVR)

Fenerbahce LW Enner Valencia (81 OVR)

Substitutes

Nashville SC CDM Andre Godoy (78 OVR)

FC Lugano CAM Sandi Lovric (78 OVR)

Swindon Town GK Lewis Ward (72 OVR)

Sarpsborg 08 ST Ibrahima Kone (71 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be live in packs until October 20.