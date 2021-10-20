Last week was a big one as far as FIFA 22’s Team of the Week was concerned. Marquee names like Memphis Depay and Sadio Mane made the cut, but after seven days, that group of players are now no longer available in packs. However, a new Team of the Week went live in its place, the fifth one since FIFA 22 went live. So, who made it this week? Let’s take a look.

The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 5 (October 20)

There are no 90+ OVR players in this Team of the Week, but there’s still plenty of fire power in this one. The Team of the Week for October 20 includes some household names in the football world, including Reds attacker Roberto Firmino, Bayern’s Serge Gnabry, and Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) netminder Wojciech Szczesny. And, two young stars in Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and FC Barcelona’s Ansu Fati also made the Team of the Week.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for October 20:

Starters

ST: Liverpool CF Roberto Firmino (88 OVR)

Liverpool CF Roberto Firmino (88 OVR) LW: TSG Hoffenheim ST Andrej Kramaric (85 OVR)

TSG Hoffenheim ST Andrej Kramaric (85 OVR) RW: Bergamo Calcio CF Josip Ilicic (86 OVR)

Bergamo Calcio CF Josip Ilicic (86 OVR) LM: Montpellier CAM Teji Savanier (83 OVR)

Montpellier CAM Teji Savanier (83 OVR) RM: Bayern Munich RM Serge Gnabry (86 OVR)

Bayern Munich RM Serge Gnabry (86 OVR) LCM: Dortmund CM Jude Bellingham (82 OVR)

Dortmund CM Jude Bellingham (82 OVR) RCM: Tottenham Hotspur CM Tanguy Ndombele (84 OVR)

Tottenham Hotspur CM Tanguy Ndombele (84 OVR) LCB: Chelsea LWB Ben Chilwell (84 OVR)

Chelsea LWB Ben Chilwell (84 OVR) MCB: M’gladbach CB Matthias Ginter (86 OVR)

M’gladbach CB Matthias Ginter (86 OVR) RCB: Getafe CF CB Damian Suarez (84 OVR)

Getafe CF CB Damian Suarez (84 OVR) GK: Piemonte Calcio GK Wojciech Szczesny (88 OVR)

Reserves

Stade Rennais FC ST Gaetan Laborde (83 OVR)

West Ham CB Angelo Ogbonna (83 OVR)

Leon GK Rodolfo Cota (81 OVR)

OM CM Matteo Guendouzi (81 OVR)

Columbus Crew RM Pedro Santos (81 OVR)

FC Barcelona LW Ansu Fati (81 OVR)

River Plate ST Julian Alvarez (81 OVR)

Substitutes

IFK Goteborg LB Oscar Wendt (79 OVR)

Union SG LW Kaoru Mitoma (79 OVR)

Panathinaikos ST Carlitos (79 OVR)

SC Verl RW Kasim Rabihic (76 OVR)

Yokohama FC CM Tatsuki Seko (75 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be live in packs until October 27.