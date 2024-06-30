The First Descendant is the latest third-person looter-shooter RPG filled with a huge roster of characters on launch. Each character has unique abilities that are effective in different scenarios on the battlefield. Keeping all abilities and characters’ versatility in mind, we’ve created The First Descendant character tier list to help you identify between the best characters from least one.

Recommended Videos

Ranking The First Descendants’ Characters in a Tier List

Source: TierMaker via Gamepur

Tier Characters S Lepic, Bunny, Freyna A Ajax, Jayber, Blair B Gley, Valby, Vinessa, Kyle C Sharen, Esiemo D Yujin, Enzo The First Descendants Characters Ranking

According to our The First Descendant playthrough before making this character tier list, all characters fit into the usual three RPG roles; damage, tank, and support. In addition to these classes, there are unique twists to character roles that will keep the gameplay loop interesting.

After playing the final release of The First Descendant, we’ve tried every character in the roaster and ranked them according to their damage output and abilities’ effectiveness. However, like all live service games, the stats can get buffed or nerfed with upcoming updates. This can lead to characters changing positions in the tier list. We’ll try to keep this The First Descendant character tier list as up-to-date as possible.

What are the Best Characters in The First Descendant?

In our playthrough of the game, we had the most fun playing with Bunny, Lepic, Ajax, and Freyna. Some characters have an element associated with them like Fire, Chill, Electric, and Toxic. The elements also play an important role in AOE attacks, especially while facing several enemies at once. Some elements are more effective towards certain enemies so your team combinations play a vital role in missions.

Even in the lower tiers, the characters like Jayber with his turrets, Blair with fire attacks, Gley with her rage abilities, and Kyle with his magnetic abilities were quite fun to play with. Even with slight buffs, these characters can easily climb to A or even S-tiers.

We hope that you’ll find our character tier list for The First Descendant helpful. Do note these character rankings are based on our playthrough and opinion. Your experience may be different with these characters based on your playstyle. So hop into the game with your buddies from any platform with the crossplay feature and test out the characters yourself too.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy