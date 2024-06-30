Ranking all characters from The First Descendant in a Tier List
Source: NEXON Games
Category:
Guides

The First Descendant Character Tier List

Filtering out the strong descendants from the weak.
Image of Ayyoun Ali
Ayyoun Ali
|
Published: Jun 30, 2024 05:55 am

The First Descendant is the latest third-person looter-shooter RPG filled with a huge roster of characters on launch. Each character has unique abilities that are effective in different scenarios on the battlefield. Keeping all abilities and characters’ versatility in mind, we’ve created The First Descendant character tier list to help you identify between the best characters from least one.

Recommended Videos

Ranking The First Descendants’ Characters in a Tier List

The First Descendant character tier list made through TierMaker
Source: TierMaker via Gamepur
TierCharacters
SLepic, Bunny, Freyna
AAjax, Jayber, Blair
BGley, Valby, Vinessa, Kyle
CSharen, Esiemo
DYujin, Enzo
The First Descendants Characters Ranking

According to our The First Descendant playthrough before making this character tier list, all characters fit into the usual three RPG roles; damage, tank, and support. In addition to these classes, there are unique twists to character roles that will keep the gameplay loop interesting.

After playing the final release of The First Descendant, we’ve tried every character in the roaster and ranked them according to their damage output and abilities’ effectiveness. However, like all live service games, the stats can get buffed or nerfed with upcoming updates. This can lead to characters changing positions in the tier list. We’ll try to keep this The First Descendant character tier list as up-to-date as possible.

What are the Best Characters in The First Descendant?

In our playthrough of the game, we had the most fun playing with Bunny, Lepic, Ajax, and Freyna. Some characters have an element associated with them like Fire, Chill, Electric, and Toxic. The elements also play an important role in AOE attacks, especially while facing several enemies at once. Some elements are more effective towards certain enemies so your team combinations play a vital role in missions.

Even in the lower tiers, the characters like Jayber with his turrets, Blair with fire attacks, Gley with her rage abilities, and Kyle with his magnetic abilities were quite fun to play with. Even with slight buffs, these characters can easily climb to A or even S-tiers.

We hope that you’ll find our character tier list for The First Descendant helpful. Do note these character rankings are based on our playthrough and opinion. Your experience may be different with these characters based on your playstyle. So hop into the game with your buddies from any platform with the crossplay feature and test out the characters yourself too.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ayyoun Ali
Ayyoun Ali
Ayyoun is a Software Engineer who harbors love for all things gaming and tech. His journey into the realm of gaming began with a PlayStation 1 and he currently likes to play on his PC. He has over 6 years of experience in the game journalism industry and has previously worked as a managing editor for eXputer. He loves to work on both popular and indie titles that intrigue him. You'll catch him either browsing Reddit, try-harding at a game or cooking in spare time.
twitter facebook