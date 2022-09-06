The highest ranked rookies in NBA 2K23

The NBA’s top rookies who are entering the league this season will get their first taste of The Association in October. But before then, basketball fans can see what the next class of NBA players will look like on the court this fall, thanks to the release of NBA 2K23. NBA 2K23 includes all of the rookies drafted earlier this year, and thanks to ratings reveals, we already know which ones are at the top of the class. So, who exactly are the top rookies in NBA 2K23? Let’s take a look at the list.

Who are the highest-rated rookies in NBA 2K23?

On September 6, 2K began to release player ratings for NBA 2K23, including which of the NBA’s best will reign at the top to begin the year. As a part of that drop, 2K also released player ratings for the top rookies for the NBA this season. The top rookie in NBA 2K23 is the individual who went first in the 2022 NBA Draft: Paolo Banchero. The Magic power forward will begin NBA 2K23 as a 78 OVR.

That rating is the same as fellow rookie Jabari Smith Jr. The Rockets’ power forward and third overall pick in the 2022 Draft will also be a 78 OVR player in NBA 2K23. Thunder big man and former second overall pick Chet Holmgren, who will miss this upcoming season due to a foot injury, rounds out the top three for rookies. Holmgren will begin NBA 2K23 as a 77 OVR player.

Here’s a look at the top five rookies in NBA 2K23, sorted by overall rating:

Paolo Banchero (Magic) – 78 OVR Jabari Smith Jr. (Rockets) – 78 OVR Chet Holmgren (Thunder) – 77 OVR Keegan Murray (Kings) – 76 OVR Jaden Ivey (Pistons) – 76 OVR

NBA 2K23 will be released on September 9 for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.