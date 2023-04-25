The Legend of Zelda – Every Legend of Zelda Game Currently Released

The many versions of Link have been on a wide variety of adventures throughout the years. Unlike some other long-running series, most of these games are considered to be great, often churning out what many consider to be the greatest games of all time with releases like Breath of the Wild and Ocarina of Time. Since the 1980s, The Legend of Zelda series has introduced many dungeons filled with all kinds of puzzles, had us fight uncountable enemies, and interact with many memorable characters. Here is how many Legend of Zelda games have been released.

How many Legend of Zelda games are there?

In total, we have counted 19 unique mainline Legend of Zelda games. When Tears of the Kingdom comes out in 2023, this will be 20.

This does not include remasters, remakes, ports, or collections, which have happened plenty of times over the years. Including spin-offs like Link’s Crossbow Training, the awful Philips CD-I games, and the Japan-exclusive Tingle games, you can put another 17 on that list for a total of 37 after Tears of the Kingdom comes out. Including remakes and remasters, you get 47. 48 if you throw in the Legend of Zelda: Collector’s Edition collection for GameCube.

Below is every official game in The Legend of Zelda series, and when they released:

The Legend of Zelda – 1986/1987

– 1986/1987 Zelda II: The Adventure of Link – 1987/1988

– 1987/1988 The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past – 1991/1992

– 1991/1992 The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 1993

– 1993 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – 1998

– 1998 The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask – 2000

– 2000 The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons – 2001

– 2001 The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages – 2001

– 2001 The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past & Four Swords – 2002/2003

– 2002/2003 The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker – 2002/2003

2002/2003 The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures – 2004-2005

– 2004-2005 The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap – 2004/2005

– 2004/2005 The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess – 2006

– 2006 The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass – 2007

– 2007 The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks – 2009

– 2009 The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword – 2011

– 2011 The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds – 2013

– 2013 The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes – 2015

– 2015 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 2017/2018

– 2017/2018 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 2023

Of course, Link has also appeared as a playable character in all six Super Smash Bros. games (multiple times except for the N64 game), Mario Kart 8, and Soulcalibur II if you want to add those games to the list as well. While Mario easily dwarfs the number of games in this series, The Legend of Zelda is easily one of Nintendo’s most successful and thriving franchises. It has seen at least one release on every Nintendo console except for the Nintendo Virtual Boy, which saw a total of 22 games before it failed.