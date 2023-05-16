Tears of the Kingdom – All Bargainer Statue Locations

The Bargainer Statues in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are useful for you to find, and they offer a variety of unique rewards for you if you’re willing to give them Poes. These are the glowing creatures you find in the Depths that you can collect and then bring back to them.

There are six Bargainer Statues for you to find, and each is at a unique location. Although you can speak with a Bargainer Statue to offer it 10 Poes for a precise location of another in Tears of the Kingdom, we’ve documented all the information you need to save this useful currency. These locations are difficult to find, and we hope you’re prepared to explore the Depths to find them.

Where to Find All Bargainer Statues in Tears of the Kingdom

The Bargainer Statues won’t be available to you immediately in Tears of the Kingdom. Instead, make sure to speak with Purah when you first arrive and go through the quest involving the Depths called Camera Work in the Depths, and unlock the camera. From here, you can interact with the first Bargainer Statue, which is at Lookout Landing.

From here, you’ll need to find the remaining five in the Depths, and tracking them down can be challenging, as this is one of the tougher regions in the game.

These are all of the Bargainer Statue locations in Tears of the Kingdom, and how to quickly find them. We hope you bring plenty of Gloom healing items to prepare for these adventures.