The Master League Classic tier list in Pokémon Go – June 2021

The Master League Classic is one of the tougher competitions for trainers to fight against other players in Pokémon Go. If you have a powerful team, and you’ve reached some of the highest levels in the game, this is a suitable competition to test your skills. You can use any mythical or legendary Pokémon in your collection for this competition. However, none of the Pokémon you have any XL candy. This does make it different than the standard Master League competitions, but it’s not a huge change. These battles will be available from June 28 to July 12. We also have a best Pokémon team list for the Master League Classic.

These are some of the best Pokémon you can use in these competitions, and we’ve ranked them in various tier lists broken up by their use as Lead, Switch, or a Closer for your team.

The Master League Classic tier list

Lead tier list

The Lead Pokémon in your roster will be the first choice you use against the opponent. It needs to have a suitable amount of defense to take a bit of punishment, but it also needs to be ready to deal out plenty of damage to hopefully take out your opponent’s first, or Switch, choice. These are some of the best Lead Pokémon choices for the Master League Classic.

Tier Pokémon S Dialga, Groudon, Ho-Oh, Lugia, Melmetal, Mewtwo, Snorlax (shadow), Yveltal A Articuno, Dragonite, Garchomp, Gardevoir (shadow), Landorus (Therian), Mangezone (shadow), Palkia, Rhyperior B Excadrill, Gyarados (shadow), Kyogre, Mew, Swampert, Togekiss, Zapdos

Zekrom C Entei, Genesect (burn), Goodra, Heatran, Kyurem, Machamp (shadow), Metagross, Regirock D Hippowdon, Krookodile, Lapras, Latios, Mewtwo (armored), Milotic, Pangoro, Sylveon

The Lead Pokémon will likely want to use at least one of your two shields, but you might be better off swapping with your Switch Pokémon over immediately using a shield during a battle.

Switch tier list

The Switch Pokémon in your team will be the Pokémon you swap out with your first Pokémon to protect them against any choices your opponent uses that counters them. The switch will likely have more attack power than defenses, and they’re normally considered a glass-cannon capable of using their charged moves fairly often. These are some of the best Switch Pokémon choices for the Master League Classic.

Tier Pokémon S Giratina (Altered), Groudon, Lugia, Mamoswine, Mewtwo (shadow), Palkia, Reshiram, Snorlax (shadow) A Gengar, Gyarados, Ho-Oh, Landorus (Incarnate), Metagross, Mew, Milotic, Zapdos (shadow) B Articuno, Dialga, Excadrill, Hippowdon, Melmetal, Regice, Swampert (shadow), Yveltal C Garchomp, Goodra, Porygon-Z, Raikou, Regirock, Suicune, Sylveon, Togekiss D Beartic, Cobalion, Cresselia, Gardevoir, Heatran, Jirachi, Kyogre, Rhyperior

The Switch Pokémon will likely require one or both of your two shields during the battle. It’s going to be a glass-cannon choice, so it’s not going to be able to take too many hits, but it can hammer into multiple Pokémon if you play your cards correctly, and use your shields well.

Closer tier list

The Closer Pokémon on your team is the final Pokémon you’re going to use. You want to hold off on using them until you have no other option, and these ones are normally the toughest with the most defense of stamina of the Pokémon choices. You also want to consider this Pokémon’s resistances, and its overall moveset compared to your other Pokémon choices. These are some of the best Closer Pokémon choices for the Master League Classic.

Tier Pokémon S Garchomp, Giratina (origin), Groudon, Ho-Oh (shadow), Mamoswine (shadow), Melmetal, Yveltal, Zekrom A Conkeldurr, Dragonite (shadow), Lugia, Metagross (shadow), Mewtwo, Raikou (shadow), Reshiram, Swampert (shadow) B Excadrill, Hearcross, Krookodile, Latios, Mewtwo (shadow), Palkia, Regirock, Ursaring (shadow) C Entei (shadow), Gyarados (shadow), Hariyama, Hydreigon, Kyogre, Machamp (shadow), Rayquaza, Xerneas D Escavalier, Gallade (shadow), Golem, Registeel, Sirfetch’d, Sylveon, Thundurus (incarnate), Virizion

The Closer Pokémon will likely not need a shield, so make sure to reserve your two shields for your Lead and Switch Pokémon.