The Master League tier list in Pokémon Go – June 2021

The Master league PvP competition in Pokémon Go pits some of the best players against each other using their strongest Pokémon. You can expect to see the strongest legendary Pokémon being used in this competition. Many standard ones will be boosted by XL candy, which means you want to be higher than trainer level 40 to compete against most players fighting in this category. We’ve listed out a handful of the best Pokémon teams you can use in the Master League, but we’re going to be detailing the overall tier list for many Pokémon that you can be used for the Lead, Switch, and Closer roles for your Pokémon team. The Master League competition will be available from June 28 to July 12.

These are some of the best Pokémon that you can expect to use in the Master League.

The Master League tier list

Lead tier list

The Lead Pokémon on your team is going to be the first one you use against your opponent. Naturally, you want to make sure it has a decent amount of defenses, but it also has to be powerful enough to defeat at least one Pokémon. These are some of the best Lead Pokémon you can use in the Master League.

Tier Pokémon S Dialga, Gardevoir (shadow), Ho-Oh, Melmetal, Mewtwo (shadow), Palkia, Snorlax (shadow), Yveltal A Articuno (shadow), Excadrill, Groudon, Landorus (incarnate), Lugia, Magnezone (shadow), Togekiss, Zapdos B Dragonite (shadow), Gyarados, Kyurem, Kyogre, Reshiram, Metagross, Heatran, Swampert C Entei, Garchomp, Glaceon, Latios, Regirock, Rhyperior, Sylveon, Zekrom D Cobalion, Darmanitan, Electivire, Lapras (shadow), Machamp (shadow), Mew, Regice, Tyranitar

Your Lead Pokémon will probably want at least one shield dedicated to it, but if you can get by without using one, that’s just as good. Hopefully, this Pokémon can eliminate at least one from your opponent’s team.

Switch tier list

The Switch Pokémon on your team will swap out with your Lead Pokémon when it’s being countered. If your Pokémon swaps to counter your Lead Pokémon, you swap for your Switch and use them. This Pokémon normally has far more attack power than any defenses, making it a glass cannon. These are some of the best Switch Pokémon you can use in the Master League.

Tier Pokémon S Dialga, Groudon, Gyarados, Lugia, Mamoswine, Mewtwo (shadow), Reshiram, Zapdos A Ho-Oh, Gardevoir (shadow), Raikou (shadow), Regice, Gyarados (shadow), Togekiss, Palkia, Yveltal B Cresselia, Excadrill, Gengar, Glaceon, Kyogre, Metagross, Mew, Swampert C Beartic, Electivire, Genesect (burn), Lapras (shadow), Magnezone (shadow), Suicune, Sylveon, Zekrom D Charizard (shadow), Cloyster, Cryogonal, Hippowdon, Latios, Raikou, Roserade, Tyranitar (shadow)

The Switch Pokémon will require the most shields of all of the Pokémon on your team. They sometimes only require the one, but don’t be afraid to reserve both shields for this Pokémon if you can make it work.

Closer tier list

The Closer Pokémon on your team is going to be the final Pokémon your team that you use against your opponent. This one will probably have the highest amount of defenses, but they still want a decent amount of attack power to eliminate the final Pokémon your opponent is using. These are some of the best Closer Pokémon you can use in the Master League.

Tier Pokémon S Dialga, Ho-Oh (shadow), Landorus (Therian), Melmetal, Mewtwo, Raikou (shadow), Reshiram, Zekrom A Conkeldurr, Excadrill, Garchomp, Giratina (Origin), Groudon, Metagross, Yveltal, Zapdos (shadow) B Dragonite, Gyarados (shadow), Magnezone (shadow), Palkia, Regice, Regirock, Swampert, Togekiss C Entei (shadow), Giratina (Altered), Goodra, Heatran, Heracross, Krookodile, Rhyperior, Xerneas D Ampharos, Articuno (shadow), Braviary, Gigalith, Latios, Salamence, Thundurus (Therian), Weavile (shadow)

The Closer Pokémon normally does not want any shields given to it, so make sure to use both of them on your Lead and Switch Pokémon. The Closer will be the final Pokémon standing on your side.