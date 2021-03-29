Best Pokémon teams for the Master League in Pokémon Go – April 2020

The Pokémon Go Battle League features PvP battles where trainers can pit their best Pokémon against other players worldwide. The Master League requires you to bring your best Pokémon and to create the best Pokémon teams. These teams can be made of any Pokémon at any CP level, and you’re free to use any legendary or mythical choice you have in your arsenal. If you’ve been participating in five-star raids and capturing nearly any legendary Pokémon the game allows, you’ll have quite an arsenal at your disposal. These are some of the best teams we recommend using to remain competitive in this league.

Best Pokémon teams for the Master League

Dialga, Giratina (Origin), and Melmetal

Dialga is one of the most used legendary Pokémon in the Master League, and for a good reason. It’s compelling and beyond rare. It only appeared in five-star raids for a limited time, so not every player can access it. We recommend teaming it up with Giratina (Origin) and Melmetal to create a potent team for any player to use in the Master League.

Dialga – Dragon breath (fast move), iron head, and draco meteor

Giratina (Origin) – Shadow claw (fast move), shadow ball, and ominous wind

Melmetal – Thunder shock (fast move), superpower, and rock slide

Ho-Oh, Mewtwo, and Snorlax

Ho-Oh and Mewtwo are a much more common legendary Pokémon pair. Mewtwo typically shows up at least once a year, as does Ho-Oh. Despite their frequency, with the correct moveset available to them, these Pokémon can make an exceptional team in the Master League. You can cap off the pair using Snorlax, a Pokémon with plenty of health that can become a robust tank for your team.

Ho-Oh – Incinerate (fast move), brave bird, and earthquake

Mewtwo – Psycho cut (fast move), focus blast, and psystrike

Snorlax – Lick (fast move), body slam, and earthquake

Groudon, Kyogre, and Machamp

Another powerful, and regularly used legendary Pokémon in the Master League, is Groudon. It’s seen as one of the most powerful Pokémon you can use in this competition, and easily the strongest Ground-type Pokémon. We recommend teaming it up with Kyogre, another Water-type Pokémon with plenty of power, and Machamp, who can help counter a few of Groudon and Kyogre’s weaknesses that you might encounter during these battles.

Groudon – Mud shot (fast move), earthquake, fire punch

Kyogre – Waterfall (fast move), surf, and blizzard

Machamp – Counter (fast move), cross chop, and rock slide

Dragonite, Lugia, and Metagross

A more budget Pokémon for people to consider using is Dragonite and Metagross. These two are typically seen in three-star raids, or become available as timed research and special research rewards. These are a good combination that can compete against a few of the legendary Pokémon. To add another Pokémon to this team, we’d recommend Lugia to round it out.

Dragonite – Dragon breath (fast move), dragon claw, and hurricane

Lugia – Dragon tail (fast move), areoblast, sky attack

Metagross – Bullet punch (fast move), meteor mash, psychic

Latios, Mewtwo, and Togekiss

As we noted earlier, Mewtwo is a legendary Pokémon that regularly appears for five-star raids and events. Trainers should have at least one of two of this Pokémon in their roster. If you do, you can pair it up with Latios and Togekiss. Latios is Dragon-type Pokémon that can be useful against the many Dragon-type Pokémon that appear in this league, and Togekiss is capable of battling against select Pokémon that are frequently used in this meta. It’s a superb counter to certain Pokémon, but you have to be careful when using it.

Latios – Dragon breath (fast move), outrage, and psychic

Mewtwo – Psycho cut (fast move), focus blast, and psystrike

Togekiss – Charm (fast move), ancient power, and flamethrower

