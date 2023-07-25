The Password Game: How to Beat Rule 13 (Moon Phase)

In The Password Game, players need to create a password that fits every rule the game throws at them. With every correction comes a new rule, many of which are incredibly complicated and challenging to work around. One of the most difficult, if not the most difficult, is Rule 13 (Moon Phase).

Rule 13 (Moon Phase) in The Password Game is challenging for a few reasons, but mostly because it tasks players with doing something they’ve never done in the game up to that point. This guide explains how to beat Rule 13 (Moon Phase) with a solid password no matter the time of the month.

How to Beat Rule 13 (Moon Phase) in The Password Game

Screenshot by Gamepur

To beat Rule 13 (Moon Phase) in The Password Game, players must include an emoji of the current phase of the moon from any of the following emojis 🌑 🌒 🌓 🌔 🌕 🌖 🌗 🌘 🌑. Unlike previous Rules, players need to copy and paste one of the emojis included in this article directly into The Password Game’s textbox to bear Rule 13 (Moon Phase).

How to Work Out The Moon’s Current Phase

Players can work out the moon’s current phase by searching online or using a moon phase tracking website such as Moon Phases. We use this specific website because it’s factual and designed for stargazing enthusiasts. This means it’s going to be as accurate as possible since the goal of tracking these phases is knowing when the moon is going to be at its fullest or when the next New Moon is due.

Once players have worked out the moon’s current phase, they need to copy and paste the corresponding one into the password field to beat Rule 13 (Moon Phase). In the list below, we’ve explained what moon phase each emoji correlates to.

All Moon Phases and Their Emojis Explained

🌑 New Moon

🌒 Waxing Cresent Moon

🌓 First quarter Moon

🌔 Waxing Gibbous Moon

🌕 Full Moon

🌖 Waning Gibbous Moon

🌗 Last Quarter Moon

🌘 Waning Cresent Moon

What is Rule 13 (Moon Phase) in The Password Game?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rule 13 (Moon Phase) in The Password Game states, “Your password must include the current phase of the moon as an emoji.” It tasks players to include an emoji showing the moon’s current phase. This is challenging because the phase of the moon changes quickly over a monthly period, meaning there’s no set answer for this Rule.

The best way to beat Rule 13 (Moon Phase) is to follow the solution we’ve outlined above. We’ve included every moon emoji players could need so that they can quickly beat the Rule without needing to figure out how to create their own.