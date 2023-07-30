The Password Game: How to Beat Rule 16 (Algebraic Chess)

The Password Game is a brutal browser title that tasks players with creating the perfect password according to a strict set of rules. However, as the game progresses, the rules become more complex until, as with Rule 16 (Algebraic Chess) they seem completely impossible.

This guide explains how to beat The Password Game’s Rule 16 (Algebraic Chess) every time. It doesn’t matter what sort of chess game is presented, the solution provided here will give the correct answer and help every user move onto Rule 17 quickly.

Related: The Password Game: How to Beat Rule 13 (Moon Phase)

How to Beat Rule 16 (Algebraic Chess) in The Password Game

Screenshot by Gamepur

To beat Rule 16 (Algebraic Chess) in The Password Game, players need to work out the best move in the game of Algebraic Chess they’re presented with. The game will show players the Rule as can be seen in our screenshot above. The chess game given to every player is randomized, so there’s no set answer that will work for this Rule. Instead, players need to work out the next best move on their own.

To do this, we used a tool called Next Chess Move. It’s a free website that allows users to place pieces on a chessboard before hitting a button to calculate the most optimal next move. The key is to copy the board exactly as it appears in The Password Game. Then, the site will spit out a combination of letters and numbers. For us, this was “Ng6+” which we put into our password. This completed Rule 16 (Algebraic Chess) and moved us on to Rule 17.

Note that many other rules will break once this move is added to a password in The Password Game. For example, Rule 5 states that all numbers must add up to 25, so players will need to tweak the numbers they have in their password to meet that requirement without messing up any of the others.

What is Algebraic Chess Notation?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Algebraic Chess Notation is the standard method used to record and describe chess moves. It’s used a lot in the professional chess scene and allows for every piece and square to have its own reference. These references can then be combined to call out moves that should or have been made. It’s much easier than saying “Pawn A to A 3” because it simply consists of three or four alphanumerical characters.