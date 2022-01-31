After you’ve saved the Hisui region from the impending doom of the space-time distortions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, your next step is to visit the many legends surrounding the land. These legends have to do with the many Pokémon recorded throughout history and a handful of small encounters. A mission you’ll need to complete is called The Plate of Firespit Island, and you’ll need to learn about the Pokémon that inhabits the island. In this guide, we cover how to complete The Plate of Firespit island in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll need to make you’ve completed up to mission 20 to reach this point in the game. When you do, you can then make your way over to Cobalt Islands, and you should have the option to encounter a legendary Pokémon at Firespit Island, on the northeast part of the map.

During this mission, the Pokémon you will encounter is Heatran, a Fire and Steel-type Pokémon. Before you can beat it, you’ll need to stun Heatran. You can do this with the balls of mud you find around the area. Pick them up, and chuck them at Heatran to lower its shield.

It will be weak against Water, Fighting, and Ground-type attacks and essentially resistant against nearly every other Pokémon move type. Therefore, we highly recommend you focus on using Ground-type moves against it and using Water and Fighting moves to make it weak enough to catch. If you make it faint, you’ll have to try and catch it again.

After catching Heatran, you’ll have completed the mission and received the Iron Plate.