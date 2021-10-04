The Polar Star Bow in Genshin Impact – how to get it, stats, ascension materials

The Polar Star is a new Bow that will arrive in Genshin Impact in update 2.2. This 5 Star Bow will be available from Wishes, so you will need to use Primogems, or Fates, to get it. The weapon will give increased Elemental Skill and Burst damage.

The Polar Star will be extremely useful on characters such as Childe, Fischl, Ganyu, Venti, or Yoimiya thanks to the damage-boosting nature of the perk.

The Polar Star Stats

Rarity – 5 Stars

ATK – 46 at base level

Secondary Stat – Critical Rate

Secondary Stat level – 7.2%

Daylight’s Augury – Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG increased by 12%. After a Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst hits an opponent, 1 stack of Byakuya Kyousei will be gained for 12s. When 1/2/3/4 stacks of Byakuya Kyousei are present, ATK is increased by 10/20/30/48%. Byakuya Ykousei created by the Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst will be counted independently of the others.

Ascension Materials

To upgrade the Polar Star, you will need the following Materials: