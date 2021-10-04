The Polar Star Bow in Genshin Impact – how to get it, stats, ascension materials
True north.
The Polar Star is a new Bow that will arrive in Genshin Impact in update 2.2. This 5 Star Bow will be available from Wishes, so you will need to use Primogems, or Fates, to get it. The weapon will give increased Elemental Skill and Burst damage.
The Polar Star will be extremely useful on characters such as Childe, Fischl, Ganyu, Venti, or Yoimiya thanks to the damage-boosting nature of the perk.
The Polar Star Stats
- Rarity – 5 Stars
- ATK – 46 at base level
- Secondary Stat – Critical Rate
- Secondary Stat level – 7.2%
- Daylight’s Augury – Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG increased by 12%. After a Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst hits an opponent, 1 stack of Byakuya Kyousei will be gained for 12s. When 1/2/3/4 stacks of Byakuya Kyousei are present, ATK is increased by 10/20/30/48%. Byakuya Ykousei created by the Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst will be counted independently of the others.
Ascension Materials
To upgrade the Polar Star, you will need the following Materials:
|Level 20
|Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant x5, Concealed Claw x 5, Spectral Husk x 3
|Level 40
|Mask of the Tiger’s Bite x5, Concealed Claw x 18, Spectral Husk x 12
|Level 50
|Mask of the Tiger’s Bite x9, Concealed Unguis x 9, Spectral Heart x 9
|Level 60
|Mask of the One-Horned x5, Concealed Unguis x 18, Spectral Heart x 14
|Level 70
|Mask of the One-Horned x9, Concealed Talon x 14, Spectral Nucleus x 9
|Level 80
|Mask of the Kijin x6, Concealed Talon x 27, Spectral Nucleus x 14