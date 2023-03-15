The Roblox Man Face Meme, Explained

Roblox is one of the most popular games on the planet and is no less than a cultural phenomenon at this point. Its popularity extends to every direction, including memes, where you’ll often find light-hearted takes on the game’s different aspects. Roblox Man Face is one such meme that is commonly used in the Roblox community. Although most Roblox fans might have seen the Roblox Man Face meme before, only some may be familiar with its inception. Here is what you need to know about the Roblox Man Face meme.

Roblox Man Face origin

As the name suggests, Roblox Man Face is a simple smirking face that is notably used in ironic memes or can be seen photoshopped onto the face of other characters. It was initially known as “Johnny Face” and cost 100 Robux. However, it no longer costs Robux and can be acquired for free.

Although Roblox Man Face first appeared in the avatar shop as part of the “Man bundle” and has existed for a long time now, it really started to gain popularity in December 2020, when the Twitter page @RobloxManFacee started posting memes with Roblox Man Face photoshopped onto different characters and objects. This was followed by YouTuber Flamingo uploading a video titled “Roblox MAN FACE” on February 5, 2021, where he played the game wearing the mask for the same meme. As a result, the meme quickly gained popularity and was further popularised by numerous well-known YouTubers, including MoFlare, Craxel, and Sebee. In March 2021, YouTuber Laughability uploaded a detailed video on the meme and why it became such a massive hit.