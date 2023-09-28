The Sims 4: Everything You Need to Know About The New Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack

The Sims 4 Stuff Packs are making a triumphant return with the highly anticipated Home Chef Hustle pack. Stuff packs are the smallest add ons for the Sims 4, and it’s been a while since any new ones have been released. Before Home Chef Hustle, the last new stuff pack was Paranormal, which came out back in 2021. Needless to say, Simmers are excited to see the return of stuff packs.

EA seems to be pulling out all the stops with this new release, and Sims fans who enjoy a good cozy baking environment will be pleased. Home Chef Hustle is inspired by “kitchens around Europe” which seems to be a code for a certain beloved baking competition show if the previews are any indication. If you’re wondering whether this pack is worth checking out, here are the details to help you decide.

How Much Does The Sims 4: Home Chef Hustle Cost?

Image via EA

We get it, you’re not made of Simoleons and you may be wondering how much this latest stuff pack for The Sims 4 will cost.

While official pricing hasn’t been announced for this latest Sims 4 stuff pack, previous packs have been priced at $9.99 USD. So, it’s a good bet that you can budget around $10 for this latest pack.

When And How Can You Download Home Chef Hustle?

Home Chef Hustle launches on September 28th at 10am PT and will be available to buy and download at that time. This stuff pack is available across platforms, which means you can download it for PC (using the EA app) Mac (via Origin or Steam) or in your Playstation and Xbox game stores as soon as it releases.

Home Chef Hustle Adds New Small Appliances

Image via EA

Stuff packs generally come with the smallest amount of new in-game content, but this one is relatively jam-packed with exciting new features for the cooking enthuasiasts among us. Chief among them is the addition of new appliances that allow for exciting new recipe possibilities.

You can pretend you’re in the tent for Great British Bake Off with the new stand mixer appliance. You can prep a variety of ingredients with the mixer, which can speed up in-game cook times. And yes, your Sim can eat cookie dough right out of the mixer.

Home Chef Hustle will add a pizza oven to The Sims 4, giving your Sims the ability to make a wide variety of pizzas, as well as other Italian-inspired recipes like foccacia.

If you’re more of a brunch fan, Home Chef Hustle also includes a new waffle maker appliance that makes heart-shaped waffles.

Set Up Food Stands to Sell to your Neighorhood

Image via EA

In addition to new recipe options, The Sims 4: Home Chef Hustle also adds the ability to set up food stalls on various lots.

The new Anywhere Any Fare Food Stand is customizable, giving you the option to rename your stall and choose what kind of goods you can sell, from a lemonade stand to a homemade pizza shop. This gives your entreprenuerial Sims yet another option to turn their skills into Simoleons.

Give Your Sims and Their Kitchens a Makeover

Image via EA

Of course, Home Chef Hustle wouldn’t be a stuff pack if it didn’t add a slew of new options for clothes and home decor. This addition to The Sims 4 adds plenty of food-themed clothing options, including new cutlery-themed earrings and pizza-themed clothes for the whole family. There are also some new hairstyles that EA deems “kitchen friendly.”

There are also some new kitchen decor options available in Build Mode, including a recipe stand that you can actually click on and engage with.

For the Simmers who love cooking or designing gorgeous home kitchens, the Home Chef Hustle stuff pack for The Sims 4 adds some great new features and items to spice up your gameplay.