The Sims: Project Rene leak roundup – All leaked information on The Sims 5

Another leak for another beloved series has unfortunately happened once again. The only difference is this time, it’s for the family-friendly upcoming Maxis title, The Sims: Project Rene. The hack seemingly took place while playtests for the game’s current build were being conducted this past week. Here’s a summary of the data that was leaked for the supposed Sims 5.

All leaked information for The Sims: Project Rene

Peer-to-peer server gameplay

The first piece of information that was leaked included a gameplay video that showed the hackers playing on peer-to-peer servers without the need to contact EA servers. External unverified entries in particular pose a huge problem to the playtest process. It essentially allows anyone that’s given access to the Alpha build to explore it freely without any permission or verification.

This mishap was supposedly made possible mainly because of the game sharing that occurred outside of the dedicated testing group. It also didn’t help that the playtest itself was unencrypted, which made it even more susceptible to unwanted visitors.

Screenshot via The Sims YouTube

Full mobile platform release

Additional important data that was disclosed involves confirmation of a full mobile platform release for The Sims 5 as opposed to a cloud version. This was previously confirmed through the multiple job openings that Maxis posted, which included a Mobile Simulation Engineer. But according to further reports, this particular detail has now also been sourced directly from testers with access to the current mobile build of the game.

As of now, the information that was previously mentioned are the only leaks that have been confirmed. With the release date for The Sims: Project Rene yet to be announced, this will hopefully be the last data breach that occurs throughout the rest of the development process because any further issues that pop up may only delay the launch further.