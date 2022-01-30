The Timbre of the Fields request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Once players meet Yeo in Pokémon Legends: Arceus at the Obsidian Fieldlands’ Heights Camp, they will be given Request 11, or “The Timbre of the Fields.” In the quest, a Kricketot will have to be caught and then used in varies ways to complete its Pokédex entry. It can take almost too much time to finish if not done correctly; thus, here is how you should exactly go about Yeo’s demands.

Directly after starting the quest, head just west of Deertrack Path, an area in the center of Obsidian Fieldlands. This location is known for having a heavy population of Kricketot, all of which are remarkably easy to catch. Though, they do disappear if you don’t throw a Poké Ball right after one spots you, so make sure you have a fast trigger finger.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After its caught, you will now have to complete a few of the tasks listed in its Pokédex entry. This includes catching or defeating more of the species and obtaining both the male and female versions of — so don’t leave Deertrack Path just yet. As shown below, not all of these need to be done, but you must get at least eight check-marked.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From there, speak to Professor Laventon at the Fieldlands Camp on the north end of Obsidian Fieldlands and he will reward you with the completed entry. Conveniently enough, Yeo will also be at the camp for you to return the entry to and be given three Vivechoke for your hard work.

Related: Balloon Race in the Fieldlands request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus