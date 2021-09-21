Thoma talents, abilities, and Ascension materials – Genshin Impact

Thoma was introduced in Genshin Impact 2.0 live stream as the chief retainer of the Kamisato Clan. He is Kamisato Clan’s Housekeeper and an unplayable character at the moment. As per the beta testers, Thoma will be playable in Genshin Impact 2.2.

As per the leaks, he possesses a Pyro vision and uses a polearm as his weapon that makes him similar to Hu Tao and Xiangling. He is a four-star character that will be available in a banner arriving in Genshin Impact 2.2. We have listed all the details that we know about Thoma, including his talents, abilities, constellations, and more.

Attacks

Normal Attack: Performs up to six rapid strikes.

Performs up to six rapid strikes. Charged Attack: Consumes a small amount of stamina to lunge forward dealing damage to the enemies.

Consumes a small amount of stamina to lunge forward dealing damage to the enemies. Plunging Attack: Dives down to strike the ground, damaging opponents around him. This attack can be only be triggered in mid-air and the damage dealt to enemies is relative to the height.

Elemental Skill

Blazzing Blessing: Channels flames using the tip of his spear as a pivot and performs a kick to deal AoE Pyro DMG. It also creates a Blazing Barrier around him that absorbs Pyro DMG 250 percent more effectively.

Elemental Burst

Crimson Ooyoroi: Spins his spear dealing AoE Pyro DMG to enemies and weave themselves into a Scorching Ooyoroi. The Normal Attacks of active characters affected by the Scorching Ooyoroi will trigger Fiery Collapses that deal AoE Pyro DMG and summon Blazing Barriers. The cooldown period is 20 seconds.

Passive Talents

Free Fisher: Upon fishing successfully, Thoma has a 20 percent chance of scoring a double catch.

Upon fishing successfully, Thoma has a 20 percent chance of scoring a double catch. Imbricated Armor: The current character’s shield strength will increase by 5 percent for six seconds while obtaining or refreshing Blazing Barrier.

The current character’s shield strength will increase by 5 percent for six seconds while obtaining or refreshing Blazing Barrier. Flaming Assualt: DMG dealt by Crimson Ooyoroi’s Fiery Collapse is increased by 2.2 percent of Thoma’s Max HP.

Constellations

A Combrade’s Duty: When Blazing Barrier takes DMG for character other than Thoma then the cooldown of his own Blazing Barrier and Crimson Ooyoroi reduces by 3 seconds. This can be triggered once every 20 seconds.

When Blazing Barrier takes DMG for character other than Thoma then the cooldown of his own Blazing Barrier and Crimson Ooyoroi reduces by 3 seconds. This can be triggered once every 20 seconds. A Subordinate’s Skills: The duration of Crimson Ooyoroi increases by 3 seconds.

The duration of Crimson Ooyoroi increases by 3 seconds. Fortified Resolve: The level of Blazing Blessing increases by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.

The level of Blazing Blessing increases by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15. Long-Term Planning: When a Fiery Collapse from Crimson Ooyoroi hits an opponent, Thoma will restore 1 Energy. This effect can occur once every 0.3s.

When a Fiery Collapse from Crimson Ooyoroi hits an opponent, Thoma will restore 1 Energy. This effect can occur once every 0.3s. Raging Wildfire : Increases the Level of Crimson Ooyoroi by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

: Increases the Level of Crimson Ooyoroi by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Burning Heart: When a Blazing Barrier is obtained or stacked, the DMG dealt by the Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks of all party members is increased by 15 percent for 6 seconds.

Ascension Materials

Fluorescent Fungus, Smoldering Pearl, and Aginus Stone Set are the ascension materials that will be required to ascend Thoma. Aginus Stone Set and Smoldering Pearl can be obtained by beating Pyro Hypostasis boss while Fluorescent Fungus is rumored to be a new upcoming item/material in Genshin Impact.