It’s no secret that classic scrambled word games offer brain-teasing fun, and that’s why they have seen exponential growth over the past few years. Daily Jumble in Color is one of these puzzle games that is enjoying an enormous player base.

As the name suggests, players must use their brains to solve several words by rearranging random letters. After decoding the word, players must then use them as a clue to solve the final phrase within a specific time. If you’re having a hard time deciphering today’s Daily Jumble in Color answer, we’re here to help them out with the solution.

Today’s Daily Jumble in Color Answer

June 28 answer

The answers for the puzzles you need to solve in the Daily Jumble for Color for June 28 are as follows.

Answer for CATKR — TRACK

— TRACK Answer for REDLE — ELDER

— ELDER Answer for SRYEJE — JERSEY

— JERSEY Answer for SDRIHA — RADISH

Final answer

Once you’ve solved the above puzzles, you’ll get a final one at the bottom of the game screen. The answer for that for today is as follows.

Solution — DETERRED

Today’s top score is 1500 points. If you want to play more Daily Jumble in Color puzzles, click on the calendar at the top of the game screen to access legacy puzzles.

June 27 answer

The answer for the puzzles in the Daily Jumble in Color for June 27 are as follows.

Answer for CWIET —TWICE

—TWICE Answer for ROHDC — CHORD

— CHORD Answer for YTEALL — LATELY

— LATELY Answer for WASAYL — ALWAYS

Final answer

After solving the above puzzles, you’ll get another one at the bottom of the screen. The answer to that is as follows.

Solution — DAIRY TALE

The top score for today is 1550. If you’d like to try out more Daily Jumble in Color puzzles then click on the calendar at the top of the game’s screen to access legacy ones.

June 26 answer

The answer for the puzzles in the Daily Jumble in Color puzzle for June 26 are as follows.

Answer for SOLISF — EXCESS

— EXCESS Answer for TAHAYP — UPHILL

Final answer

After completing the above puzzles, you’ll get another one to solve at the bottom of the screen. The final answer for June 26 is as follows.

Solution — LEASED FOR LEAST

Today’s top score is 2500. If you want to play more Jumble in Color puzzles, click on the calendar at the top of the game’s screen to access legacy puzzles.

June 25 answer

The answer for the Daily Jumble in Color puzzle for June 25 is as follows.

Answer for DIHWT — WIDTH

— WIDTH Answer for ENKLE — KNEEL

— KNEEL Answer for DRYLAH — HARDLY

— HARDLY Answer for NCATEC — ACCENT

Final answer

Once you’ve completed the above puzzles, you’ll have a new one to answer at the bottom of the screen. The solution for June 25 is below.

Solution — WICKED HEADACHE

The top score today is 1800. If you want to try your hand at more Daily Jumble in Color puzzles, click the calendar at the top of the screen for legacy puzzles.

June 24 answer

The answer for every word in the Daily Jumble in Color puzzle for June 24 is below.

Answer for KAWEA — AWAKE

— AWAKE Answer for CHIRB — BIRCH

— BIRCH Answer for PINTAC — CATNIP

— CATNIP Answer for NSYAWK — SWANKY

Final answer

After completing the words above, you’ll get a final puzzle to solve at the bottom of the screen. The solution for June 24 is as follows.

Solution — WRECK IN WITH

The top score you can achieve today is 1650. You can play through more Jumble in Color puzzles by clicking on the calendar at the top of the game’s screen, and opening up the legacy puzzles.

June 23 answer

See below the answer for every word in the Daily Jumble in Color puzzle for June 23.

Answer for LYOHL — HOLLY

— HOLLY Answer for LIDYO — DOILY

— DOILY Answer for VRYAIA — AVIARY

— AVIARY Answer for LOAJEC — CAJOLE

Final answer

Once you’ve solved the above words, you’ll need to solve the final puzzle that appears at the bottom of the screen. The solution for June 23 is as follows.

Solution — LIVELY HOOD

The top score today is 1600. If you want to play through more Jumble in Color puzzles, click on the calendar at the top of the game’s screen to play through legacy puzzles.

June 22 answer

Check the answer for each word of the Daily Jumble in Color puzzle for June 22.

Answer for PHESE — SHEEP

— SHEEP Answer for EGUGO — GOUGE

— GOUGE Answer for ANNFIT — INFANT

— INFANT Answer for GMITAS — STIGMA

Final answer

When you’ve solved all of the above words, you’ll be given a final puzzle at the bottom of the screen. The answer for the final puzzle for June 22 is as follows.

Solution — PASSAGE OF TIME

The top score you can get in this puzzle is 1,750, however, there are plenty of puzzles from the past to solve if you click on the calendar icon at the top of the screen.

June 21 answer

See below for the solution to each word of June 21’s Daily Jumble in Color.

Answer for ROPFO — PROOF

— PROOF Answer for PGYUP — GUPPY

— GUPPY Answer for GRAGIL — GARLIC

— GARLIC Answer for BEMUNR — NUMBER

Final answer

Once you’ve solved the above words, you need to unravel the last one that appears at the bottom of the screen. The solution for June 21 is as follows.

Solution — CROPPING UP

The top score for today’s puzzle is 1,600. If you’ve got some time on your hands, you can solve previous Daily Jumble in Color puzzles by clicking on the calendar icon at the top of the game’s screen.

June 20 answer

Here’s the answer for each word of June 20’s Daily Jumble in Color:

Answer for MOLIB — LIMBO

— LIMBO Answer for LSDAA — SALAD

— SALAD Answer for NLDAAS — SANDAL

— SANDAL Answer for DHOSAW — SHADOW

Final answer

After solving the above-mentioned jumble puzzles, you will have the following letters for the final word:

Solution — AS OLD AS THE HILLS

The maximum score for today’s puzzle is 1,700 and you can also play previous puzzles by clicking on the calendar icon below the time bonus icon.

How to play Daily Jumble in Color

This title isn’t like other word games. Here are the instructions to play Daily Jumble in Color:

Firstly, go to the official website of the puzzle and click on the Play button.

Click on the letters in the correct order to rearrange them.

Repeat the above step for all four words.

Finally, rearrange the circled letters to decode the final phrase of the game.

Each letter in an answer has a value of 20 points. When you solve an answer in the first 30 seconds, your score multiplayer will increase to 5x. If a player uses the HINT button during the play, the game will deduct 15 points from your total score. Therefore, you’ll want to solve the puzzle quickly and flaunt your high scores in front of others.