Top 10 Best Games Like World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft is one of the leading MMO games with a notoriety big enough to reach even nonvideo game fans. For those who are just diving into video games, possibly because of a friend’s plea, there are more options to explore.

World of Warcraft is a fantasy that contains a giant and ever-expanding universe filled with rich lore for players to fall into. Fans can play with friends or choose to play alone to explore, fulfill quests, and complete raids for better equipment and achievements. If players are looking for something with that WoW factor then the following games are the ones to consider.

Top MMO Games Like World of Warcraft

These are the top MMOs that any WoW player will enjoy. Each one contains charms that keeps its fan base coming back and attract new players, getting them hooked.

Elder Scrolls Online

Elder Scrolls Online is another MMO that has the fantasy elements that WoW brings to the table. It is continually expanding and adding new content like with the newest expansion Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom which was released in June 2023. Elder Scrolls is an enriching world with rewarding gameplay and amazing storylines to follow. While it had a slow start, it has picked up over the years and has been refined into a top MMORPG. Elder Scrolls Online is an exciting treat for anyone familiar with the other games in the franchise.

Star Wars: The Old Republic

Star Wars: The Old Republic is the Star Wars franchise’s way of tapping into the MMO world. While it is more Sci-Fi than fantasy compared to WoW, it still has those fantastical elements that make WoW lovable. While this MMO taps into the rich past set before the movies, players are still able to create characters of any class found in the movies, books, and other games. The best part is it’s a free-to-play game available for everyone.

RuneScape

No list of top MMOs would be complete without RuneScape, the game that has influenced MMOs since its release. Its graphics have stayed true to the old polygons of the early 2000s which I feel just adds to its charm. Even without updated art, RuneScape contains gameplay that continues to be one of the best in the genre. This would be a great start for new players as it has an easier mode for more relaxing gameplay.

Lord of the Rings Online

Lord of the Rings Online is one of the Older MMOs that was created a few years after the release of the movie trilogy and has been going strong ever since. If fans are new to the MMO world but love the Lord of the Rings then this is the perfect game to try. Players can create a character of any race from the series, Man, Elf, Dwarf, and even Hobbit. If they are so inclined, players can even join the dark forces. I honestly think playing as a Hobbit is the best option.

Final Fantasy 14

Final Fantasy is one of the leading franchises in the gaming world and the franchise that saved Square Enix with the first game’s release. This is their attempt at joining the MMO world and they have succeeded with flying colors. It has a stunning world filled to the brim with quests to do, stories to unfold, and plenty of battles to take part in. One of the best parts is its Novice Network for veteran players to give their knowledge and expertise to new players.

Top RPG’s Like World of Warcraft

These games have expansive stories, lovable characters, and fantastical elements that are reminiscent of World of Warcraft. And while they are not MMOs, some do have co-op modes for playing with friends.

Dragon Age Franchise

The Dragon Age games are some of my favorite games to play with at least eight playthroughs of Dragon Age: Inquisition under my belt. And while I, along with the entire fanbase, are wondering if we will ever get another game like promised, I would still put this on a recommendation list for any player to try. The games are stuffed with world-building lore, intricate storytelling, and a character-building system, especially in Dragon Age: Inquisition, that is detailed and unique. And if players want more, some movies and books expand the Dragon Age universe.

Elden Ring

Eldin Ring is a Souls-like RPG that delves into the darker elements of fantasy. It certainly contains the challenge that WoW players enjoy while also having an online element that allows players to get help from others for those bosses that are just too much to handle alone. It is an open-world game that even offers a PvP mode for those who like to test their skills against other players.

Monster Hunter: Rise

Monster Hunter: Rise is a great alternative to WoW if players are looking for that fantasy challenge for either a team of their friends or to go at it alone. It is a giant world with amazing characters and monster designs that captured my attention. It has 14 unique weapons each with its gameplay that players can master. I would recommend playing with friends to get the most enjoyment out of this game.

Skyrim

This is for the players who love all the aspects of Elder Scrolls online but don’t want to have to deal with strangers yelling at them in the chats. This game has continued to release new and updated versions of the game and everyone keeps buying them because the game is good. It’s overflowing with lore, has a unique story to follow along or ignore, and contains an expansive map that will keep players going for hours. Just be careful of the theme song, it can and will get stuck in your head.

Baldur’s Gate 3

The game of the year for 2023, Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the most masterfully crafted RPGs I’ve seen in a long time. It’s a huge world where every choice you make affects everything later down the line. It has lovable characters with witty dialogue and characters I just love to make fun of. You can play by yourself or grab your friends to go tackle the game together. Each playthrough can be a unique experience. The character creation is one of my favorites where I spent an enormous amount of time. I could probably wax poetic about this game for a very long time.