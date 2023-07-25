Top 10 Best WoW Titles

Blizzard’s smash hit MMO World of Warcraft has been chugging along for nearly twenty years, and fans of the franchise are still as deep as they were in 2004. Over time, players have enjoyed many activities throughout the game – and this includes collecting titles for their in-game characters. Today, we’ll take a look at some of the best titles WoW has to offer, and why they are sought by those playing the game.

10. Hand of A’dal

Image via Activision Blizzard

One of the rarer titles, the Hand of A’dal, is only available to those who have picked up or completed the attunement quest chain in The Burning Crusade. The majority of raiders in that period are probably sitting on this one like a greedy dragon, but players who joined recently may be wondering how to find it.

9. Scarab Lord

Image via Activision Blizzard

The Scarab Lord is another BC-era title that’s hard to find. Earning this title was a realm-wide effort that involved completing the Scepter of Shifting Sands. After arriving in Silithus, where nothing good ever happens, players were then tasked to use the scepter on a gong that gave only the user and their immediate followers the title.

8. Slayer of Stupid, Incompetent and Disappointing Minions

Image via Activision Blizzard

One of the best titles on the list was temporary, which is why you won’t see anyone carrying it around the local hubs. The Slayer of Stupid, Incompetent and Disappointing Minions World of Warcraft title is granted to players who defeat Maloriak in the Blackwing Descent raid. Players are also given the Master Adventurer Award, though it has no effect whatsoever.

7. Minion of Mayhem

Image via Activision Blizzard

For all you pet battle lovers out there, Minion of Mayhem is one of the most accessible titles for pet collectors in World of Warcraft. All you have to do is complete the Blackrock Depths pet battle dungeon. Afterward, speak to Tasha Riley to turn the quest in, and voilà, you’re now the newest master of the Minion of Mayhem.

6. Salty

Image via Activison Blizzard

Fishing is one of the best pastimes WoW has to offer. The best fishers have fun getting this title, but for everyone else, it’s a salty situation. After completing the achievement Accomplished Anglers, players are awarded the Salty title, which is appropriately placed in front of their name.

5. The Patient

Image via Activision Blizzard

Sometimes players stick around a little longer than necessary. For the rest of us, we take pride in our ability to get along with other randos in the dungeon queue. To achieve the title of The Patient in World of Warcraft, players must group up with fifty random players.

4. The Insane

Image via Activision Blizzard

Let’s be honest, the biggest reason The Insane title is so great is because of the 90s hip-hop reference. For those who are interested, this title can be earned by completing the Insane in the Membrane achievement. It also helps keep pvp gankers away from you while questing and farming.

3. The Loremaster

Image via Activision Blizzard

World of Warcraft is known for its compelling lore. For some casual PvE players, questing is the only piece of content that they’ll ever see. Luckily, The Loremaster title is ever-changing but constant, at least in the simplest terms. All you need is to complete all the quest achievements up to the current expansion.

2. Seeker of Knowledge

Image via Activision Blizzard

To obtain another hard-to-get title, the Seeker of Knowledge, players must earn the achievement called The Seat of Knowledge. This achievement is incredibly rare, and players are often discouraged when they see the requirements. Even still, letting others see your dedication to Pandaren lore is fun for small talk and ice-breakers.

1. The Undying

Image via Activision Blizzard

In its heyday, The Undying title was arguably the hardest to get on this list. To become a member of the Undying, players must defeat all the bosses in Naxxaramas without dying. Even in the present day, this title is well respected among all World of Warcraft players.