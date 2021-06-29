All WoW Classic zones by level

Whether they’re coming back to World of Warcraft Classic after several years away or starting up for the first time, players are always on the hunt for the quickest path to max level. Currently, you can work your way all the way up to level 70 in The Burning Crusade expansion, which takes quite the time commitment. However, if you know which zones to visit, you can start to move much more quickly and efficiently on your quest. Let’s take a look at each WoW Classic zone and wha level you should be when you’re questing in it.

Starting Zones

Image via Blizzard

Depending on which faction you side with, your starting zones are going to differ. Alliance members can’t quest through the same places Horde players can until they near level ten. And even then, some of the early zones are more focused on a certain faction before they all come together in later zones. Here are the starting zones broken down by faction and level.

Alliance Starting Zones

Dun Morogh: 1-10

Elwynn Forest: 1-10

Teldrassil: 1-10

Azuremyst Isle: 1-10

Darkshore: 10-20

Loch Modan: 10-20

Westfall: 10-20

Bloodmyst Isle: 10-20

Horde Starting Zones

Durotar: 1-10

Mulgore: 1-10

Tirisfal Glades: 1-10

Eversong Woods: 1-10

Silverspine Forest: 10-20

Ghostlands: 10-20

Barrens: 10-25

Contested Classic Zones

Image via Blizzard

After hitting level 20, players are more free to pick and choose zones they’d like to adventure through. There is still a level curve they should follow, but both factions have access to quests across the higher-level contested zones. Here they all are:

Redridge Mountains: 15-27

Stonetalon Mountains: 15-27

Ashenvale: 18-30

Duskwood: 18-30

Hillsbrad Foothill: 20-30

Wetlands: 20-30

Thousand Needles: 25-35

Alterac Mountains: 30-40

Arathi Highlands: 30-40

Desolace: 30-40

Stranglethorn Vale: 30-45

Dustwallow Marsh: 35-45

Badlands: 35-45

Swamp of Sorrows: 35-45

Feralas: 40-50

Hinterlands: 40-50

Tanaris: 40-50

Searing Gorge: 45-50

Azshara: 45-55

Blasted Lands: 45-55

Burning Steppes: 50-58

Western Plaguelands: 51-58

Eastern Plaguelands: 53-60

Winterspring: 53-60

Deadwind Pass: 55-60

Moonglade: 55-60

Silithus: 55-60

The Burning Crusade Zones

Image via Blizzard

As with the contested zones, the zones in The Burning Crusade let both factions adventure through them. You’ll need to be near level 60 before making your journey through the Dark Portal. Then, you can start to work through the zones as you see fit. Here are all seven zones in The Burning Crusade:

Hellfire Peninsula: 58-63

Zangarmarsh: 60-64

Terokkar Forest: 62-65

Nagrand: 65-67

Blade’s Edge Mountains: 65-68

Netherstorm: 67-70

Shadowmoon Valley: 67-70

If you follow this loose guideline, you should find yourself well on your way to max level in no time. Then, you can start to try out the many dungeons and raids that World of Warcraft Classic has to offer.