Top 5 Best Dinosaur Games – Fun Games With Dinosaurs

Dinosaurs’ existence has inspired humanity for countless years, not only within paleontology and history but also through their imaginative depictions in literature, comics, movies, and video games. They have always held a unique position in our culture and gaming screens.

While the days of playing classics like Dino Crisis, Cadillacs and Dinosaurs, or Turok may be way past us, that doesn’t mean we can completely rid ourselves of adoration for these prehistoric creatures. Maybe we all have Steven Spielberg to blame for sparking a dino craze with Jurassic Park in 1993. Here is a compilation of the top 5 dinosaur games to satisfy your longing for all things dino.

Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

ARK: Survival Evolved is a game brimming with infinite possibilities. You can get entranced by its aesthetic splendor, expansive content, and particularly alluring theme. It can be a sandbox with all kinds of dinosaur adventures if you want it to. However, it does have some shortcomings in terms of optimization. The game does not consistently perform well and can often feel somewhat unstable.

Nevertheless, it offers an opportunity to immerse oneself in its captivating theme, breathtaking visuals, and limitless avenues for progression. Despite stumbling in terms of engine optimization and clunky interfaces, the grandeur of its character customization makes it one of the best dinosaur games out there.

Parkasaurus

Screenshot by Gamepur

Parkasaurus is a delightful game overflowing with content, boasting charming animations and adorable dinosaur-themed hats. While it may not be the go-to choice for hardcore challenge seekers, it is an absolute must for dinosaur enthusiasts.

Related: Paleo Pines Review: A Cartoonesque Dino-Farm Adventure

Tailored for players seeking a leisurely park-building experience, Parkasaurus provides the perfect escape for a tranquil evening. This game may not be your cup of tea if you are all about number-crunching profit. However, when you crave a relaxing game after a long day at work, Parkasaurus has your back. It may be a different kind of game, but it’s one of the best dinosaur games out there.

Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunter Reborn

Screenshot by Gamepur

In 2015, Digital Dreams decided to breathe new life into one of its oldest and most prolific franchises, Carnivores. This led to the creation of Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunter Reborn. This thrilling game allows players to hunt some of the most dangerous and massive species that once roamed the Earth.

This title boasts diverse environments and open-world exploration as you track down your prey. Your mission is to take down a variety of dinosaurs using GPS tracking, an arsenal of weapons, and tranquilizer rifles. Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunter Reborn enhances the graphics and features brilliantly designed dinosaurs that can detect your presence from a distance. It even includes an interactive trophy room to proudly display your hard-earned rewards.

Lego Jurassic World

Screenshot by Gamepur

When it comes to the best video game adaptations of movies, LEGO blocks and characters often take the lead. Just as they achieved remarkable success with Star Wars and Pirates of the Caribbean, the LEGO magic again worked its charm with Jurassic Park and Jurassic World. LEGO Jurassic World coincided with the release of the 2015 Jurassic World film, reintroducing Spielberg’s genetically engineered dinosaur saga to the masses.

Across 20 levels inspired by the movie series, the game delivers solo and cooperative puzzles, action, and adventure. It allows us to relive the most iconic moments from the films, featuring beloved characters like Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, and Owen Grady. Over 20 dinosaur species from InGen’s genetic roster take the spotlight alongside them. Bursting with color and maintaining a faithful and respectful aesthetic, LEGO Jurassic World offers a fun and unique way to revisit Isla Nublar, Isla Sorna, and John Hammond’s enduring legacy.

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is a resounding triumph, crowning itself as the best dinosaur game out there. It offers a larger and more enhanced experience than its predecessor, Jurassic World Evolution. This sequel feels like a definitive upgrade. Although the campaign could have made better use of wild dinosaurs, the game shines with its improved gameplay, abundant maps, a diverse range of dinosaurs, and engaging starting campaigns, all without relying on downloadable content. It is a game with stunning graphics and delightful fan service. Nobody can deny this is an absolute must-play for dinosaur enthusiasts.

On the flip side, the main campaign falls slightly short, missing the opportunity to fully capitalize on the thrill of dinosaurs roaming free. Additionally, the initial limitations of the sandbox mode may leave you yearning for more. Nevertheless, the sheer amount of content ensures you will not be disappointed.