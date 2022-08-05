The Division 2 has garnered some success, both in the form of returning players and newcomers keen to try it for themselves. However, for those who have dropped off it and want to try something else, there are multiple similar games for you to try playing with your favorite group of friends. This guide covers the 10 best games similar to The Division 2.

Best games like The Division 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is Call of Duty’s twist on the battle royale genre. You can bring a four-party team with you and try to be the last team standing by the end of the match. There are plenty of objectives for you to complete along the way and a battle pass to earn several rewards. There are several free options, but there’s also a premium version for those who plan to play for an entire season.

Image via Call of Duty

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is likely one of the best comparisons to The Division 2. It’s a seasonal looter-shooter where you can progress through multiple stories, level up your Guardian, and complete tasks alongside a small group of friends. You find yourself participating in the seasonal challenges, the PvP Trials, or working through the casual weekly bounties and challenges. If you’re not playing The Division 2 and still want to try out a looter-shooter, Destiny 2 has you covered.

Image via Bungie

Escape from Tarkov

If you’re looking for a dynamic, intense shooter experience, make sure to give Escape From Tarkov a try. You have the option to play the game alone or with a few friends. Regardless of how you play, the game focuses on grabbing loot off of bodies found in the game and attempting to extract with as much gear as possible. Other players are also on the map, intent on gunning you down and taking the equipment before you can leave with it. If you enjoy a player-versus-player experience, you want to give this one a try.

Image via Battle State Games

Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 has more of a single-player experience, but you have the option to team up with friends and take on the Dictator Anton Castillo and his massive army. You will need to work together to overthrow his regime and take back your country from him. How you fight is up to you, and we do recommend bringing an entire team with you to take him down and to enjoy the fun along the way.

Screenshot by Gamepur

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is not the traditional loot-based game, but it scratches a similar itch to The Division 2. However, the two widely differ, with PUBG focusing on a battle royale format, forcing you and your friends to work together to survive the multiple circles and many enemy players waiting to ambush you. Although the game is a different experience, you can expect to have a great time with your friends running through the multiple maps.

Image via Krafton

The Borderlands Series

For those looking for a shooter game with plenty of loot to go around, the Borderlands series is an excellent way to complete a straightforward experience with plenty of comedy thrown into it. There’s a massive variety of guns and plenty of games to pick from. You can start at the beginning with the traditional Borderlands and work your way up through Borderlands 2, The Pre Sequel, and Borderlands 3. You can do this alone or take a friend with you, but we highly recommend bringing friends.

Image by 2K

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is similar to the games from the Borderlands series, but it does differ in setting and some distinct gameplay mechanics. However, they’re distinctly identical. If you enjoyed running through those games with your friends, Wonderlands is an excellent addition to that line-up, and you might have a few more laughs or two with your pals while you try to create the perfect Fatemaker in the tabletop roleplaying, Bunkers and Badasses.

Screenshot by Gamepur via Borderlands YouTube

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege varies from The Division 2 quite a bit. In Siege, you have a small team duking it out against another small team, attempting to beat the other in objective-based gameplay. Your tactics change for nearly every match you play in the middle of the game, and you must adapt to your teammates while also considering the other team’s next move. While Rainbow Six Siege has a purely online focus, it’s a great way to play a shooter with friends who prefer jumping into voice chat to talk about what to do next.

Image via Ubisoft

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint varies from The Division 2 in that instead of being in an urban environment, you find yourself on a remote tropical island, surrounded by enemies on every corner of the map. You must venture through the wilds, attempting to survive the onslaught of the island’s residents with their many machines coming after you. However, the two share similarities in how loot works, instances, and group-based activities, making it perfect for you and your friends to play through. If you’re looking for something to quench your need for loot, Breakpoint is an excellent option.

Image via Ubisoft

Warframe

Warframe might be a bit hectic for those who traditionally play cover shooters, but it might be a good way to shake things up. It’s a free-to-play game with plenty of stylish action and a deep storyline. You can choose to play the game by yourself or work together with your friends. You will steadily unlock various Warframe suits with unique powers, augmenting them to fit your playstyle, and you can find the correct one that fits the game mode you play or your interests.